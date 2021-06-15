Aduro Announces Aduro Connect

REDMOND, Wash., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance, today announced Aduro Connect™ to a large audience of customers, employee experience executives and industry analysts. Aduro's corporate wellness platform delivers a measurable link between individuals' well-being and their workplace performance. By listening to indicators of overall health and wellness—including biological, behavioral, and psychological factors—the product illuminates what each employee needs to be at their personal best. As a result, employees engage with coaching experts and customized digital experiences that foster strong participation and activate measurable improvements in both personal well-being and work performance.

"The relationship between well-being and human performance is measurable, and clearly demonstrated by Aduro Connect," said Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "In 2020, employers learned that their previously siloed solutions for mental health and physical well-being often missed the inter-related nature of the biological, behavioral, and psychological factors which challenge today's employees and directly affect their work performance. Our integrated wellness platform uses key data insights to create holistic well-being experiences that drive observable results at both the individual and organizational level."

According to the 2020 Aetna report titled Employee Perception of Mental and Physical Health in the Workplace, 87% of workers are worried that stress will affect their ability to be productive at work. Aduro Connect measures improvement in well-being and performance in innovative ways, applying the latest research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health's Sustainability and Health Initiative for NetPositive Enterprise (SHINE), including the Flourish Index, a measure of human flourishing developed by SHINE and the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University.

Aduro Connect provides easy access to integrated solutions such as expert coaching, interactive content and other well-being resources to address these challenges before they manifest in performance issues that negatively affect individual and organizational success.

"Our goal is to create positive and measurable change in organizations by helping employees flourish," said Renee Petrie, Aduro Chief Product Officer. "Data insights are critical for creating personalized, authentic well-being experiences for the employee. Connecting those employees to relevant resources via personalized content and experts who remove roadblocks to good health and improved work performance should be a high priority for employers."

Aduro Connect focuses on six interrelated aspects of Human Performance including Mindset & Resilience, Purpose & Contribution, Lifestyle & Health, Relationships & Community and Development & Growth. Mental health resilience is built across all six dimensions and is supported through personalized digital experiences, empowerment from coaches, and individualized content that supports individual well-being needs. At the team and organizational level, Aduro Connect predicts which wellness initiatives solve ongoing challenges around employee well-being to better meet business and performance objectives.

About Aduro

Aduro is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people. When people flourish, organizations thrive.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition, the Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire.

More Information can be found at adurolife.com and on social @adurolife on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

