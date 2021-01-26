Aduro® Partners With Providence and Bon Secours Mercy Health to Deliver Next-Generation Connected Care

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, a provider of corporate well-being solutions that drive human performance, today announced a partnership with leading bi-coastal health providers, Providence and Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH), to offer employers an integrated virtual care solution. This holistic platform is a critical solution for improving employee health and well-being and will play an increasingly important role in lifestyle behaviors, as well as early detection and ongoing maintenance of chronic conditions such as depression, diabetes, and hypertension.

Since March 2020, 46% of patients are actively using telehealth according to a recent report by McKinsey & Company1. Aduro's partnership with Providence and BSMH hopes to accelerate this trend with the industry's only personalized, digital-to-human experience in which employees can engage with lifestyle content, multi-modal coaching, precision care, and rapid access to health care providers in a virtual context. Unlike traditional corporate wellness solutions, Aduro runs on one secure platform and universal data model. This delivers a better quality of life for employees and a single, cost-efficient option for self-insured companies.

"Traditional corporate wellness has failed condition management," said Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "Wellness companies have tried to address chronic care independently, outside of our largest health systems, but in a way that is not holistic. Our Human Performance approach puts the employee experience at the center of the equation, provides rich, integrated health and well-being support, and does so through a single platform in partnership with the country's most credible health systems."

Aduro's connected care solution will be fully integrated with the company's platform of well-being software and services and aligned with Providence and BSMH medical pathways to ensure a smooth onramp for employers. The integrated solution will be available through Aduro in 2021.

"For the first time, we are creating digital to human connections, while sharing data across the entire continuum of health and wellness instead of being siloed within companies and health systems," said Mike Waters, Chief Executive, Ambulatory Care Network at Providence. "That's going to result in better health support, better experiences, and a better quality of life for all employees."

"Our patients, associates, and consumers want easy access to their health and wellness information through an integrated virtual solution that is responsive to their needs," said Justin McGoldrick, M.D., Chief Research and Innovation Officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health. "We are excited to continue to collaborate with Aduro and Providence to better enable these capabilities as we anticipate robust utilization."

About Aduro

Aduro is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive human performance — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity, and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire. Learn more at https://adurolife.com.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at http://providence.org/.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry's quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Bon Secours Mercy Health provided care for patients more than 11 million times in 2019 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, which includes 50 hospitals, as well as home health agencies, hospice, skilled nursing, and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides more than $2 million per day in community benefit. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying, and underserved. For more information, visit https://bsmhealth.org/.

1McKinsey COVID-19 Consumer Survey, April 27, 2020. Aduro® is the trademark of Aduro LLC. All other product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners. The use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

SOURCE Aduro

Related Links

https://adurolife.com

