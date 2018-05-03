ADURO Strengthens Evidence-Based Health And Well-Being Team

REDMOND, Wash., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADURO, Inc., the Human Performance company, has named Dr. Tim Moore, a highly-accomplished physician executive and industry thought leader, as the new Chief Medical Officer. With more than twenty years of health management experience, he will lead the innovation of ADURO's evidence-based practices in support of patients' journey for total health and well-being. Dr. Moore will sit on the ADURO Foundry, a collective of industry-leading customers, to guide learning of program efficacy and latest thinking on habit-change.

Dr. Tim Moore, Chief Medical Officer, ADURO

Moore's experience in population health management, full NCQA program accreditations for disease management, wellness and health promotion and clinical-based outcomes will be an asset as ADURO expands across the well-being and care continuum. "With his extensive health expertise and thoughtful approach, Dr. Moore will broaden our thinking and magnify the possibilities for our customers and internal team," said Dr. Darren White, CEO of ADURO.

There is much more that drives human potential than just health risk reduction. "I'm deeply aligned with ADURO's focus on overall Human Performance, not just wellness," stated Dr. Moore. "This approach factors in so much more than health and fitness and affects change in people across all aspects of their life."

Dr. Moore previously served as Chief Medical Officer and business leader at WebMD Health Services, Alere Health, AxisPoint Health, Health Net, and Humana. Tim practiced in family medicine and has an MD from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and holds a Master's Degree in Administrative Medicine from the University of Wisconsin.

ABOUT ADURO

ADURO, Inc. maximizes Human Performance for individuals, and overall effectiveness for organizations, through outcomes-focused lifestyle, performance and prevention programs. Serving hundreds of leading organizations and more than one million unique users, ADURO (Latin for "ignite") inspires individuals to create positive change through proven assessments and screenings, culturally aligned content and personalized intrinsic coaching accessed via our advanced mobile platform.

