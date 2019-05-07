ADURO Teams With Bon Secours Mercy Health To Accelerate The Connection Between Well-Being And Precision Care For Modernized Healthcare

CINCINNATI and REDMOND, Wash., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) and ADURO announced today that BSMH has become a minority investor in ADURO, a leading health and well-being provider for corporations and health systems. This collaboration gives BSMH, the nation's fifth-largest Catholic health system with more than 57,000 employees in 1000 sites of care and $8 billion in net operating income, a leadership position in the digital transformation of today's value-based healthcare industry. BSMH's investment adds to the $22 million in growth funding ADURO received from Boston-based private equity firm Abry Partners in January 2019. ADURO's digital human performance and coaching platform unlocks potential across transformational areas of life including health, finance, personal growth, contribution and flourishing.

BSMH and ADURO have worked closely together for six years to innovate, implement and validate the connection of well-being and clinical care for BSMH employees, patients and community employers. ADURO and BSMH initially enabled an award-winning employee well-being program designed to improve the work and lives of care givers. BSHM then integrated ADURO's holistic well-being solution into the broader care continuum, allowing physicians and other caregivers to use real-time well-being data in patient engagements, and prescribe behavior-changing programs between episodic visits.

"Our associates have experienced tremendous success using ADURO's human performance innovations," said Allan Calonge, Chief HR Strategy & Well-being Officer at BSMH. "We look forward to continuing to advance our own ecosystem of well-being and precision care, while supporting ADURO as they continue to play a strategic role in revolutionizing modern healthcare."

"BSMH is one of the most progressive health systems in the country. Receiving their vote of confidence is of tremendous value," said Dr. Darren White, CEO at ADURO. "We are dedicated to shaping lifestyle behaviors in people and helping them flourish. Our collaboration with BSMH continues to evolve a personalized care experience for employees, patients and consumers that delivers improved outcomes and opens possibilities for care."

More recently, BSMH has integrated ADURO's platform into its work with other community employers, offering a coordinated well-being and clinical care solution as part of its comprehensive community population health initiative.

"We are focused on bringing well-being solutions to our communities through our new direct-to-employer programs," said Michael U. Todd, MD, Vice President of Business Development, Bon Secours Mercy Health. "By collaborating with ADURO, Bon Secours Mercy Health becomes the employer's subject matter expert for all aspects of health and well-being. Ultimately, this will benefit the employer and their community because associates and dependents will be reaching peak performance both in and outside of the workplace."

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

For nearly 200 years, the historical founders of Bon Secours Mercy Health have been providing care to those in need. Today, the ministry is one of the top 20 health systems in the United States and part of the top performing quartile of Catholic health systems for lowest cost per case for patient care. This quality care is provided by more than 57,000 employees serving communities throughout Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia. The health care ministry provided care for patients more than 10.3 million times in 2017 through its network of more than 1,000 care sites, including more than 40 hospitals, more than 50 home health agencies, hospice agencies, and skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The Mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit www.bsmhealth.org.

About ADURO

ADURO, the leading Human Performance company, partners with organizations to elevate their work cultures and employee well-being by helping people and communities reach their fullest potential. ADURO's dedicated healthcare practice works with heath systems to accelerate the connections between well-being and precision care. Using a science-based digital platform combined with live coaching, ADURO delivers one native experience that creates high engagement. ADURO supports the whole person across all transformational areas of life: health, finance, personal growth, contribution and resilience. ADURO's approach to corporate well-being maximizes an individual's Human Performance, which translates into increased employee productivity, higher retention, lower absenteeism, decreased healthcare costs and a solution that employees' value because it truly enhances the quality of their lives. For more information, visit www.adurolife.com.

