AdvaHealth Solutions Announces Global Expansion and Welcomes Industry Veteran Imad Nijim to Its Board

Company enters the U.S. market with a mission to make modern, cloud-native imaging accessible to every provider.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvaHealth Solutions, a global provider of healthcare technology company, today announced its strategic entry into the U.S. market ahead of RSNA 2025. The company also welcomed Imad Nijim, a respected leader in enterprise imaging, to its Board of Directors.

AdvaHealth Solutions is not new to the imaging landscape. The company has been steadily expanding across multiple regions, supporting private diagnostic centers and enterprise hospital networks with cloud-native imaging infrastructure and workflow platforms. Its entry into the U.S. market marks a significant milestone in its global mission.

Founded on the belief that medical imaging should be simple, connected, and accessible to every patient, regardless of location or the healthcare environment they are in, AdvaHealth Solutions develops AI-ready, cloud-native imaging platforms that remove barriers such as heavy upfront investment, siloed systems, and long deployment cycles.

Its flagship platform, AdvaPACS, brings together the end-to-end imaging workflow into a secure cloud ecosystem designed to give providers of any size the flexibility, speed, and efficiency needed for modern imaging.

"Imaging has reached a turning point. Providers want faster deployment, lower cost structures, interoperability across systems, and the flexibility to scale without the legacy constraints that have held the industry back for decades," said Dr. Ron Shnier, Chairman of the Board at AdvaHealth Solutions. "Our goal is simple, to make enterprise imaging accessible to every provider, from small clinics to large hospital networks, with a complete cloud platform that is secure, modern, and financially sustainable."

Imad Nijim Joins AdvaHealth Solutions' Board

Imad Nijim brings more than two decades of experience in cloud transformation, imaging informatics, and enterprise-scale radiology platforms. He has played a key role in advancing modern imaging architectures and global adoption.

"AdvaHealth Solutions is addressing a real gap in the industry, the need for an end-to-end cloud imaging platform that is clinically complete, financially accessible, and built for real-world workflows," said Imad Nijim. "When I first saw AdvaPACS deploy in under 15 minutes, it felt almost too good to be true, but it's real, repeatable, and exactly the kind of breakthrough the imaging market has been waiting for."

AdvaHealth Solutions at RSNA 2025

AdvaHealth Solutions will introduce its U.S. strategy, leadership, and cloud-first imaging vision at RSNA 2025 in Chicago.

📍 Booth #3265 – South Hall Level 3 | McCormick Place, Chicago, IL

📅 November 30 – December 4, 2025

Attendees are invited to experience live demonstrations of AdvaPACS's complete, cloud-native imaging platform, showcasing deployment in under 15 minutes, true pay-as-you-go flexibility, and measurable TCO advantages, including zero local infrastructure, centralized management, OpEx-aligned spending, and cost efficiency through transparent, usage-based billing.

To schedule a meeting, visit advapacs.com or contact [email protected]

About AdvaHealth Solutions

AdvaHealth Solutions is a global healthcare technology company dedicated to advancing connected care through intelligent, cloud-native solutions. Its flagship platform, AdvaPACS, delivers a complete, AI-ready imaging ecosystem — uniting radiology workflows, clinical collaboration, and patient engagement. Built to meet stringent healthcare privacy, security, and compliance standards, AdvaPACS empowers healthcare providers with fast deployment, transparent pricing, no lock-in contracts, and a low total cost of ownership — transforming the economics and efficiency of enterprise imaging for providers of all sizes.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://rsna2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=01487053

