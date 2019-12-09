Advaite Inc. Enters into Exclusive License Option Agreement with the George Washington University for Novel AMES Negative HDAC6 Inhibitor Technology

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advaite Inc., a Chicago, IL based oncology-focused biotech company developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics to help patients suffering from debilitating diseases, has announced that it has entered into an exclusive license option agreement with the George Washington University with respect to the intellectual property of a novel AMES Negative HDAC6 inhibitor. Histone Deacetylases modulate a multitude of cellular processes and are part of the regulation of cellular pathways involved in anti-tumor immunologic responses. Selective inhibition of HDAC6 slows tumor growth in various cancer models. Under terms of this agreement, Advaite has the option to exclusively license intellectual property covering methods of use and pharmaceutical compositions.

"We look forward to future success by advancing the development of this novel HDAC6 inhibitor to treat a multitude of cancers, to ease suffering and extend life. This epigenetic regulator can have a potentially enormous therapeutic effect on patients who continue to suffer from debilitating cancer, as there is a great need for therapies that deliver an effective response, and specifically ones which are not limited by their toxicity profile. George Washington University's expertise with HDACs provide a perfect relationship for Advaite to advance truly viable, state of the art, impactful technology," said Karthik Musunuri, CEO & Co-Founder of Advaite.

"The quest for newer and more effective ways of treating cancer has now led to an extensive focus on the involvement of the immune system and its capacity to recognize and engage tumor cells. Recent findings from several research groups have demonstrated that ultra-selective HDAC6 inhibitors have the unique capacity of remodeling of the cellular composition of tumors, favoring the recognition and killing of cancer cells by the immune system. Our novel HDAC6 inhibitor has shown to have reduced toxic effects, thus clearly differentiating from previous HDAC inhibitors used in the clinic," said Alejandro Villagra, Ph.D., Member of the Immunology and Microbial Oncology Research Program at the GW Cancer Center and Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

About Advaite

Advaite Inc. is a biotech company focused on developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics to help patients suffering from a variety of debilitating diseases, primarily within the oncology space. Advaite strives to maintain a patient centric approach in developing healthcare innovations. For more information, please visit www.advaite.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release includes statements that are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While Advaite has based any forward looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of Advaite's control.

