AdValue Photonics CEO Dr. Shibin Jiang awarded Medal for Leadership in the Advancement of Ceramic Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Ceramic Society honors Dr. Shibin Jiang, the founder and CEO of AdValue Photonics, Inc., with this year's selection of the Medal for Leadership in the Advancement of Ceramic Technology at the 123rd annual meeting. This award recognizes individuals, who through leadership and vision in an executive role, have made substantial contributions to the success of their organization and in turn have significantly expanded the frontiers of the ceramics industry. An awardee typically holds a senior position in a ceramics industry organization.