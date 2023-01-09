AdValue Photonics Introduces 308 nm Single Frequency Fiber Laser

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdValue Photonics, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber lasers for materials processing, scientific, LIDAR, and medical markets, today announced that it delivered a single frequency 308 nm fiber-based, high-power ultraviolet (UV) laser to NASA Goddard Space Flight Center for applications in atmospheric measurements.

The 308 nm wavelength, or color of the laser light, is well-established in the medical, industrial, and scientific fields owing to the rapid absorption and precise effects associated with this wavelength. AdValue Photonics 308 nm single frequency laser is the first of its kind, all solid state version to emit 3 W average power with a diffraction limited beam. These features enable reliable, high-performance operation in atmospheric sensing systems as well as dermatology clinics and electronics factories around the world.

"The fiber-based 308 nm laser is an inflection point for real world laser applications, since previous technology required toxic chemical lasers to generate high power at this wavelength," said Dr. Michael Mielke, AdValue Photonics CEO. "The new laser design provides this highly effective form of light without the former challenges with safety, consumables, and high cost of ownership intrinsic with excimer lasers."

308 nm laser light is typically generated by xenon-chloride (XeCl) excimer lasers. While advances in excimer laser technology have improved their reliability over the last several decades, there remain substantial drawbacks owing to the constituent poisonous gases (halogens), high voltage supplies required for operation, and the high cost of ownership (gas consumption and component wear out). In contrast, the fiber laser architecture is all solid state (no gases) and operates with low voltages and high wall-plug efficiency.

AdValue Photonics is in development of higher power versions of the 308 nm laser in form factors specific to medical and remote sensing applications. The company recently showcased a 257 nm laser in the deep ultraviolet (DUV) spectrum using similar technology. AdValue Photonics' focused portfolio of fiber laser technology includes infrared, visible, and now UV lasers with peak performance beyond the traditional limits. AdValue Photonics will exhibit at Photonics West 2023 in San Francisco, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, Booth #5000.

