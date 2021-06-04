AdValue Photonics is selected as one of the top 10 by Manufacturing Outlook

TUCSON, Ariz., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdValue Photonics was selected as one of the top 10 solution providers for Advanced Materials by Manufacturing Outlook Magazine in May, 2021. AdValue Photonics is a provider of lasers and equipment for laser machining glasses including drilling, milling, and cutting. As needed in the rapid advancement of technologies in many industries, glass has become a critical material in fabrication of devices, components and structures.

AdValue Photonics' glass machining equipment has been used in production lines of component manufacturing for solar panels, home appliances, opto-electronic devices, and precision optics. The glass machining equipment is enabled by AdValue Photonics' short pulse lasers in the green wavelength region.

For more details, please see:

https://www.themanufacturingoutlook.com/magazines/June2021/Advanced_Materials/?digitalmagazine#page=18

https://www.themanufacturingoutlook.com/magazines/June2021/Advanced_Materials/?digitalmagazine#page=1

https://www.themanufacturingoutlook.com/magazines/June2021/Advanced_Materials/?digitalmagazine#page=16

About AdValue Photonics: AdValue Photonics is a leading manufacturer of innovative fiber lasers for materials processing, sensing, scientific and medical applications. Founded in 2007, with a reputation for delivering groundbreaking products based on its proprietary technology, the company leverages its unique capabilities in specialty glasses and fibers to optimize the performance and reliability of its fiber lasers. For more information, please visit: http://www.advaluephotonics.com. Contact: Dr. Katherine Liu, Director of Marketing & Sales, +1 (520) 790-5468, [email protected].

