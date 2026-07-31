Advance America Answers Consumer Demand with FlexFund Line of Credit

Fee-Based and Fully Online, FlexFund Gives Consumers What They Ask For: Flexible, Reusable Access to Funds

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A January 2026 Advance America consumer survey found that "no hidden costs or surprises" ranks among the top reasons borrowers trust a lender. Today, the company is putting that finding into practice with the launch of FlexFund, a fee-based line of credit built around upfront costs, flexible access, and no interest charges.

The survey, which included 3,119 respondents across active customers, inactive customers, and prospective borrowers, also found that 56% of prospects prefer to engage with a lender through a mobile app or website. FlexFund is available exclusively online, with no store visit required.

Built around what borrowers need

The research identified flexibility as a key driver of borrowing decisions — specifically, the ability to access funds in varying amounts, repay on a workable schedule, and return for more without starting over. Advance America's FlexFund was designed to address exactly that.

Approved customers receive a set credit limit they can draw from, repay, and draw from again without reapplying. Customers choose how much to borrow up to their approved amount. They can borrow as little as $50 or the full available amount. Two fees apply: an Advance Fee charged when funds are requested, and a Statement Fee based on the outstanding balance at the end of each billing cycle. There is no traditional interest rate.

As customers pay down their balance, their Statement Fee decreases in the next billing cycle. Available funds replenish as they repay, giving them ongoing access without the friction of a new application.

'No surprises' is the point

In the same survey, 38% of prospective borrowers said "fast access to cash with no surprises" was among the most appealing messages a lender could offer. FlexFund's fee structure is disclosed upfront, before a customer draws funds, so they know exactly what they're paying before they commit.

"Borrowers consistently told us they want a lender with no surprises. That's not a marketing message; it's a design requirement," said Travis Gonzalez, Chief Product Officer at Advance America. "Every part of FlexFund, from the fee structure to the way access replenishes, was built around that insight."

Where FlexFund is available

FlexFund is currently available online in seven states: Alabama, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Advance America plans to expand access to additional states.

About Advance America

Advance America is a licensed and regulated lender providing convenient loan options online and in store.

Since 1997, we've helped millions of families navigate life's financial moments. We believe borrowing money should be simple, fast, and free from judgment — with clear terms and real human support when it matters most.

Making it work looks different for everyone. For us, it means backing you up with simple, honest money solutions that keep you moving forward.

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SOURCE Advance America