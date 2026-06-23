Advance America Named Great Place To Work® for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition reflects sustained commitment to a high-trust, people-first workplace culture

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America, one of the nation's leading consumer lending companies, has earned the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for the third consecutive year — a recognition driven entirely by employee feedback.

Advance America is headquartered in Greenville, S.C., with corporate and field teams spanning the country.

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a globally recognized workplace distinction awarded to companies that meet a high standard of employee experience. Certification is determined through the Trust Index™ Survey, which measures five dimensions of workplace culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and a sense of belonging.

This year, 87% of Advance America employees said it's a great place to work — 30% higher than a typical U.S.-based company (57%).

Additional highlights from this year's employee survey results include:

94% of employees say customers would rate the service they deliver as "excellent."

of employees say customers would rate the service they deliver as "excellent." 93% of employees say new team members are made to feel welcome when they join.

of employees say new team members are made to feel welcome when they join. 92% of employees say they are offered training and development to further themselves professionally.

of employees say they are offered training and development to further themselves professionally. 90% of employees feel a sense of pride at the work being accomplished.

of employees feel a sense of pride at the work being accomplished. 21% of employees have been with the company for 10 or more years.

"Three years in a row. That doesn't happen by accident," says Jessica Rustin, CEO of Advance America. "It happens because of the people here, and I couldn't be prouder of the culture we've built together."

A Great Workplace Means Better Customer Service

The connection between employee experience and customer experience is central to how Advance America operates. When team members feel valued and supported, they're better equipped to show up for the customers who count on them.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the organization has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace.

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is awarded to companies that meet rigorous, research-backed standards for employee experience as measured through the Trust Index ™ Survey. Learn more at GreatPlaceToWork.com.

About Advance America

Advance America is a licensed and regulated lender providing convenient loan options online and in store.

Company size: 2,350+ employees

2,350+ employees Parent company: Purpose Financial

Purpose Financial Industry: Financial services

Financial services Headquarters: Greenville, South Carolina

Since 1997, we've helped millions of families navigate life's financial moments. We believe borrowing money should be simple, fast, and free from judgment — with clear terms and real human support when it matters most.

Making it work looks different for everyone. For us, it means backing you up with simple, honest money solutions that keep you moving forward.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Advance America