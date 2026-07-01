Advance America Launches App in ChatGPT for Instant, On-Demand Access to Financial Services Information

Advance America Meets Customers Where They Are with App in ChatGPT

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America, a nationally recognized consumer lender serving customers since 1997, announced the availability of the Advance America app in ChatGPT. The app brings branch locations, financial products, frequently asked questions, and services into ChatGPT conversations.

Users can access Advance America via its app in ChatGPT, marking a significant step in how financial services companies meet consumers and industry professionals where they already are: in AI-powered conversations.

Advance America launches app in ChatGPT

"We've always believed that access to financial services should be simple, straightforward, and available to everyone," said Adam Cusson, SVP of Engineering. "The Advance America app in ChatGPT reflects that commitment — putting the information people need directly into the conversations they're already having, in the language they're most comfortable with."

The Advance America app in ChatGPT

The Advance America app in ChatGPT helps users:

Find nearby branch locations across Advance America's 700+ stores in 23 states.

across Advance America's 700+ stores in 23 states. Explore products and services , including personal loans, installment loans, and other financial solutions.

, including personal loans, installment loans, and other financial solutions. Get answers to common questions about Advance America's offerings, eligibility, and processes.

The app supports both English and Spanish, reflecting Advance America's commitment to serving diverse communities.

Advancing financial services into the AI Era

As AI-powered assistants reshape how people discover information, Advance America has positioned itself at the forefront of this shift in the consumer lending industry.

"The way people seek information is changing rapidly," said Ashish Agarwal, Chief Growth Officer. "The Advance America app in ChatGPT ensures that when someone needs to find a branch or learn about their lending options, they get accurate, helpful information instantly — right inside the conversation."

In May, Advance America traffic from AI platforms grew 108% compared to the previous month.

How to use the Advance America app in ChatGPT

The Advance America app is now available to ChatGPT users in the United States.

There are two ways to get started:

Search the ChatGPT app directory. Click on "Apps" in the ChatGPT sidebar, search "Advance America," and select the app to launch it directly.

Click on "Apps" in the ChatGPT sidebar, search "Advance America," and select the app to launch it directly. Start a prompt. Type "@Advance America" into any ChatGPT conversation. ChatGPT will automatically surface the app and use relevant context to accomplish the task.

The first time you use the app, ChatGPT will prompt you to connect so you know what data may be shared.

About Advance America

Advance America is a licensed and regulated lender providing convenient loan options online and in store.

Since 1997, we've helped millions of families navigate life's financial moments. We believe borrowing money should be simple, fast, and free from judgment — with clear terms and real human support when it matters most.

Making it work looks different for everyone. For us, it means backing you up with simple, honest money solutions that keep you moving forward.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Advance America