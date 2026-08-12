Advance America Introduces Program to Reward Word-of-Mouth Referrals

The new Refer It Forward program pays participants $50 for every successful referral

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America, a leading provider of consumer financial services, has launched its new Refer It Forward program. For every referred friend who becomes a new Advance America customer, the referrer earns $50. No guessing; just one flat reward.

The program kicked off in May and arrives at a moment when many U.S. households are navigating rising costs and stagnant wages. With that kind of financial pressure, people are looking for practical ways to support the friends and family they care about. Refer It Forward makes that possible while rewarding them for it.

"Word of mouth has always been one of our most powerful connections to the communities we serve," said Laura McCutcheon, Vice President of Marketing at Advance America. "Refer It Forward is our way of recognizing that and giving back to the people who help spread the word."

How it works

Participating is simple:

Refer a friend using a personalized referral link

using a personalized referral link Earn $50 when that friend becomes a new Advance America customer and their loan is funded

when that friend becomes a new Advance America customer and their loan is funded Choose your reward: a Visa prepaid card or a retail gift card

A practical way to help and earn

For many Advance America customers, the referral program isn't just about earning — it's about being there for someone who needs a hand. Whether it's a friend facing an unexpected expense or a family member who needs fast access to funds, a simple referral can make a real difference. With a flat $50 reward, customers always know exactly what they'll earn.

"We wanted to create something that felt real and achievable — not a program with so many conditions that it loses its appeal," added McCutcheon. "Fifty dollars for helping a friend is something we can all get behind."

About Advance America

Advance America is a licensed and regulated lender providing convenient loan options online and in store at 700+ locations across 23 states.

Since 1997, we've helped millions of families navigate life's financial moments. We believe borrowing money should be simple, fast, and free from judgment — with clear terms and real human support when it matters most.

Making it work looks different for everyone. For us, it means backing you up with simple, honest money solutions that keep you moving forward.

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SOURCE Advance America