Advance America Unveils 2 New Southern California Locations in Santa Ana and San Diego

New stores expand access to trusted personal loan services across Southern California

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance America today announced the opening of two new store locations in Southern California, expanding access to trusted personal loans from Orange County to the San Diego border. The Santa Ana location opened Aug. 6, 2026, with the San Diego location following on Aug. 13, 2026.

Santa Ana is a city built on hard work, community pride, and resilience. Otay Mesa, a San Diego neighborhood rich in culture, family ties, and community pride, will welcome its Advance America location one week later.

"Expanding into Santa Ana and San Diego is about more than opening new stores; it's about meeting people where they are," said Jessica Rustin, CEO of Advance America. "We're honored to be part of these communities and look forward to building lasting relationships with the people who live and work there."

At both new locations, customers have access to financial solutions designed to fit real-life needs, including payday loans from $100 to $255 and online title loans up to $25,000 through the company's partnership with LoanCenter. Customers can apply in person at either location or online at AdvanceAmerica.net.

With these new stores, Advance America will have 72 locations throughout the Golden State.

About the new Santa Ana store

748 S. Harbor Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(In Northgate Plaza)

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Phone: (657) 205-6568

Opened: August 6, 2026

About the new San Diego store

3410 Palm Ave.

Suite 103

San Diego, CA 92154

(Near CVS)

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Phone: (619) 816-2536

Opens: August 13, 2026

About Advance America

Advance America is a licensed and regulated lender providing convenient loan options online and in store at 700+ locations across 23 states.

Since 1997, we've helped millions of families navigate life's financial moments. We believe borrowing money should be simple, fast, and free from judgment — with clear terms and real human support when it matters most.

Making it work looks different for everyone. For us, it means backing you up with simple, honest money solutions that keep you moving forward.

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SOURCE Advance America