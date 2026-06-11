Advance ER Helps Dallas Families & International Travelers Stay Safe During FIFA Summer Events

Large outdoor crowds, long hours in the sun, increased alcohol consumption, international travel, and summer temperatures that routinely climb into the triple digits create a perfect storm for dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat-related illness, and other medical emergencies. Advance ER's physicians want both visitors and local residents to know the warning signs before a minor health concern becomes a serious emergency.

"FIFA is going to bring incredible energy to Dallas, and we're excited to welcome visitors from around the world," said Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER. "As an emergency physician, my biggest concern is that people underestimate the combination of Texas heat, dehydration, alcohol, travel fatigue, and long hours outdoors. A little preparation goes a long way, and recognizing symptoms early can prevent a minor issue from becoming a serious medical emergency."

Common Health Issues During Major Sporting Events

Advance ER physicians expect to see several common conditions during FIFA-related activities, including:

Dehydration

Long hours outdoors, excessive sweating, alcohol consumption, and inadequate water intake can quickly lead to dehydration. Symptoms may include dizziness, headache, fatigue, dry mouth, muscle cramps, dark urine, or confusion.

Heat Exhaustion and Heat-Related Illness

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body struggles to regulate its temperature. Warning signs include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, and fainting.

Without treatment, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical care.

Alcohol-Related Illnesses

Celebrations often involve alcohol, but excessive consumption combined with extreme heat can significantly increase the risk of dehydration, heat illness, alcohol poisoning, falls, and other injuries.

Travel-Related Medical Issues

Visitors traveling from other states and countries may experience illness related to travel fatigue, unfamiliar foods, disrupted sleep schedules, medication interruptions, gastrointestinal issues, or worsening of existing medical conditions.

Tips for Staying Healthy During FIFA Events

Advance ER recommends that visitors and residents:

Drink water consistently throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.

Alternate alcoholic beverages with water or electrolyte drinks, like Gatorade.

Wear lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat when outdoors.

Seek shade and air conditioning whenever possible.

Avoid prolonged sun and heat exposure during peak afternoon heat.

Eat regular meals and snacks to maintain energy and hydration.

Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or do not improve.

Advice for Parents Bringing Young Children to Sporting Events

Children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness because their bodies do not regulate temperature as efficiently as adults.

Parents attending outdoor events with young children should:

Offer water frequently, even when children do not ask for it.

Dress children in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Apply sunscreen regularly throughout the day.

Watch for warning signs such as unusual fatigue, irritability, dizziness, headache, nausea, or reduced activity levels.

Never leave children in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes.

"As a father and an emergency physician, I can tell you that children don't always recognize when they're getting overheated or dehydrated. Parents need to stay one step ahead by encouraging fluids, taking breaks in the shade, and watching for changes in energy levels or behavior," said Dr. Allen. "If your child seems unusually tired, dizzy, irritable, or simply isn't acting like themselves, don't ignore it. It's always better to have them evaluated early."

Click here to learn more about children's emergency care.

24/7 Emergency Care Without the Wait

Advance ER's emergency physicians, nurses, and staff remain ready around the clock to care for both residents and visitors throughout the summer.

With locations serving Preston Hollow/Galleria and Park Cities, Advance ER provides comprehensive emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no waiting room delays and immediate access to board-certified emergency physicians.

Whether patients are experiencing dehydration, heat exhaustion, severe illness, injuries, or any other medical emergency, Advance ER offers rapid diagnosis and treatment when every minute matters.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a trusted 24-hour emergency center committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality emergency medical care to the communities it serves. With locations in both Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria, Advance ER is always open, always ready, and always here. Beyond clinical care, Advance ER is deeply committed to community wellness and health education.

Advance ER believes that informed communities are healthier communities and is committed to providing timely health and safety information throughout the year.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.advanceer.com/

SOURCE Advance ER