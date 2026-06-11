Advance ER Helps Dallas Families & International Travelers Stay Safe During FIFA Summer Events

News provided byAdvance ER
Jun 11, 2026, 12:36 ET
Emergency Physicians Share Advice on Combatting Heat Illness, Dehydration, Caring for Children in Extreme Temperatures, and more
DALLAS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dallas prepares to welcome millions of visitors from around the world for FIFA-related events this summer, Advance ER is stepping forward as a trusted community health resource, helping residents and travelers alike stay safe in the Texas heat.
Large outdoor crowds, long hours in the sun, increased alcohol consumption, international travel, and summer temperatures that routinely climb into the triple digits create a perfect storm for dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat-related illness, and other medical emergencies. Advance ER's physicians want both visitors and local residents to know the warning signs before a minor health concern becomes a serious emergency.
"FIFA is going to bring incredible energy to Dallas, and we're excited to welcome visitors from around the world," said Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER. "As an emergency physician, my biggest concern is that people underestimate the combination of Texas heat, dehydration, alcohol, travel fatigue, and long hours outdoors. A little preparation goes a long way, and recognizing symptoms early can prevent a minor issue from becoming a serious medical emergency."
Common Health Issues During Major Sporting Events
Advance ER physicians expect to see several common conditions during FIFA-related activities, including:
Dehydration
Long hours outdoors, excessive sweating, alcohol consumption, and inadequate water intake can quickly lead to dehydration. Symptoms may include dizziness, headache, fatigue, dry mouth, muscle cramps, dark urine, or confusion.
Heat Exhaustion and Heat-Related Illness
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body struggles to regulate its temperature. Warning signs include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, and fainting.
Without treatment, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke, a life-threatening emergency requiring immediate medical care.
Alcohol-Related Illnesses
Celebrations often involve alcohol, but excessive consumption combined with extreme heat can significantly increase the risk of dehydration, heat illness, alcohol poisoning, falls, and other injuries.
Travel-Related Medical Issues
Visitors traveling from other states and countries may experience illness related to travel fatigue, unfamiliar foods, disrupted sleep schedules, medication interruptions, gastrointestinal issues, or worsening of existing medical conditions.
Tips for Staying Healthy During FIFA Events
Advance ER recommends that visitors and residents:
- Drink water consistently throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty.
- Alternate alcoholic beverages with water or electrolyte drinks, like Gatorade.
- Wear lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat when outdoors.
- Seek shade and air conditioning whenever possible.
- Avoid prolonged sun and heat exposure during peak afternoon heat.
- Eat regular meals and snacks to maintain energy and hydration.
- Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or do not improve.
Advice for Parents Bringing Young Children to Sporting Events
Children are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness because their bodies do not regulate temperature as efficiently as adults.
Parents attending outdoor events with young children should:
- Offer water frequently, even when children do not ask for it.
- Dress children in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
- Apply sunscreen regularly throughout the day.
- Watch for warning signs such as unusual fatigue, irritability, dizziness, headache, nausea, or reduced activity levels.
- Never leave children in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes.
"As a father and an emergency physician, I can tell you that children don't always recognize when they're getting overheated or dehydrated. Parents need to stay one step ahead by encouraging fluids, taking breaks in the shade, and watching for changes in energy levels or behavior," said Dr. Allen. "If your child seems unusually tired, dizzy, irritable, or simply isn't acting like themselves, don't ignore it. It's always better to have them evaluated early."
Click here to learn more about children's emergency care.
24/7 Emergency Care Without the Wait
Advance ER's emergency physicians, nurses, and staff remain ready around the clock to care for both residents and visitors throughout the summer.
With locations serving Preston Hollow/Galleria and Park Cities, Advance ER provides comprehensive emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no waiting room delays and immediate access to board-certified emergency physicians.
Whether patients are experiencing dehydration, heat exhaustion, severe illness, injuries, or any other medical emergency, Advance ER offers rapid diagnosis and treatment when every minute matters.
About Advance ER
Advance ER is a trusted 24-hour emergency center committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality emergency medical care to the communities it serves. With locations in both Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria, Advance ER is always open, always ready, and always here. Beyond clinical care, Advance ER is deeply committed to community wellness and health education.
Advance ER believes that informed communities are healthier communities and is committed to providing timely health and safety information throughout the year.
MEDIA CONTACT
Teresa DiFalco
Marketing Director
Phone: 972-DOCTORS
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.advanceer.com/
SOURCE Advance ER
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