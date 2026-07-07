Advance ER Physician, Dr. Larry A. Pettit, Highlights Commitment to Community Through Media, Music, and Philanthropy

Dr. Pettit recently appeared on the local podcast, Knight Light DFW, where he discussed his career in emergency medicine, advances in diagnostic technology, and the importance of compassionate patient care. In a world where so much information is at our fingertips, Dr. Pettit emphasized how physicians can help manage patient anxieties and concerns throughout the diagnostic and treatment processes.

During the conversation, he also shared how performing with The Rust Band provides an important creative outlet outside the hospital. A second episode featuring Dr. Pettit was released on Friday, 7/3. To listen in, click here.

Dr. Pettit & The Rust Band Participates in Park Cities' Fourth of July Parade

On July 4, Dr. Pettit once again performed as drummer for The Rust Band during the annual Park Cities Fourth of July Parade. The parade, organized by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, raises awareness and support for the North Texas Food Bank while bringing together thousands of residents to celebrate community, service, and patriotism.

"After nearly 30 years of working as an emergency medicine physician, you realize the importance of the community connection," said Dr. Pettit. "When you help one person, you help the whole community. Each interaction translates to a ripple effect impacting families and businesses. Advance ER and The Rust Band Dallas are both so honored to be a part of the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade and celebration. Happy Birthday, America!"

Last year's debut performance by The Rust Band on the Advance ER parade float earned the parade's Best Parade Float Award. This year, Advance ER, again featuring The Rust Band, has won the Best Parade Float Award for a second year in a row. Advance ER is the first organization to ever win the Best Parade Float two years in a row.

Beyond Parades: Advance ER's Commitment to Community

Advance ER also made a significant donation to the North Texas Food Bank in support of its ongoing mission to fight hunger throughout the region. In recognition of the contribution and the organization's continued community partnership, Advance ER physicians and leadership were honored to receive commemorative coins from the North Texas Food Bank.

You can learn more about Advance ER's continuing commitment to the North Texas Food Bank and other local organizations here: https://www.advanceer.com/about/community-involvement/

"Advance ER wants to acknowledge and extend a thank you to the North Texas Food Bank, which has been serving the Dallas communities for nearly 45 years," Dr. Pettit said.

Along with all of Advance ER's physicians, Dr. Pettit believes community care extends well beyond treating medical emergencies. Whether educating the public through media appearances, supporting organizations that address food insecurity, or participating in local traditions that strengthen neighborhoods, the practice remains committed to improving the health and well-being of North Texas.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a physician-owned, free-standing emergency room serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Staffed 24 hours a day by board-certified emergency physicians, Advance ER provides comprehensive emergency care with on-site laboratory testing, advanced imaging, pediatric and adult emergency services, and minimal wait times. Advance ER has two locations, one in Park Cities and one in Preston Hollow/Galleria.

For more information about Advance ER, visit www.advanceer.com.

Media Contact

Teresa Falco

Director of Marketing

Advance ER

Phone: (214) 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Advance ER