Advance ER Urges World Cup Visitors & DFW Residents to Prioritize Sexual Health

Advance ER provides confidential STD testing and evaluation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at both their Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria locations. With rapid testing capabilities and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), the team at Advance ER is ready to deliver answers quickly when timing matters.

As a free-standing ER, Advance ER can also provide private rooms and immediate access to a physician without the long traditional wait times.

"Taking care of yourself always needs to be your highest priority," said Dr. Thomas Allen, M.D., FACEP, Advance ER. "If you get exposed to HIV, the clock is ticking on getting treatment that can keep you from getting it. If you are seen within 72 hours good chance doctors can stop you from contracting HIV. Always try to protect yourself, but if things happen, we've got you covered."

Sexual Health As a Tourist or While Traveling Abroad

STIs often present with mild symptoms (or no symptoms at all). For this reason, testing plays an important part in protecting personal and public health. Advance ER physicians emphasize that travelers should not wait until returning home if they experience symptoms or have concerns about a possible exposure.

Visitors should consider seeking prompt medical evaluation if they experience:

Pain or burning during urination

New genital sores, rashes, lesions, or unusual discharge

Pelvic pain or testicular pain

Fever occurring after possible sexual exposure

Concern following condom failure or unprotected sexual contact

If you are unsure or have questions about preventive and post-exposure treatment options, don't wait. Call or visit a local emergency room with texting capabilities like Advance ER's.

Frequently Asked Questions About STIs & International Travel

When should I get tested?

If you have symptoms, concerns after an encounter, or questions about prevention after a recent exposure, it may be worth being evaluated sooner rather than waiting.

Should I wait until I get home?

Not necessarily. If symptoms develop, exposure concerns are causing you significant stress, or if you believe you may benefit from time-sensitive preventive care, getting evaluated while traveling can provide earlier answers and potentially earlier treatment.

When should I go to the emergency room versus my regular doctor?

Seek emergency evaluation if you have severe pelvic pain, high fever, swelling, worsening symptoms, concerns after a high-risk exposure where time-sensitive treatment may matter, or symptoms that cannot reasonably wait.

If symptoms are mild and stable, follow-up with a primary care physician may be appropriate.

What if I have no symptoms?

Many STIs may not produce symptoms initially. Testing decisions should be made in conversation with a medical professional. When in doubt, it's worth coming in.

Can I access treatment if I test positive?

Advance ER provides evaluation, testing, treatment planning, and follow-up recommendations when appropriate.

I am in Dallas and need to go to an ER. Where is Advance ER Located?

Advance ER has two convenient locations in Dallas:

Preston Hollow/Galleria: 12338 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX, 75244

Park Cities: 5201 W Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75244

You can reach Advance ER by phone at:

Preson Hollow/Galleria: (214) 247-7909

Park Cities: (214) 494-8222

Visit the Advance ER website at: https://www.advanceer.com/

Additional Texas-Related Health Concerns Travelers May Not Expect

Advance ER physicians are also reminding World Cup visitors to stay aware of common Texas-specific environmental exposures, including:

Ticks and Tick-Borne Illnesses

Texas travelers spending time in parks, outdoor venues, recreational areas, or pre- and post-event activities should perform tick checks and monitor for unusual rashes, fever, or flu-like symptoms after outdoor exposure.

Read Dr. Allen's recent commentary on tick awareness and removal in Everyday Health:

Everyday Health: Best Tick Removers (featuring Dr. Thomas Allen)

Snake Encounters

Visitors unfamiliar with Texas wildlife should be aware of and avoid approaching snakes, remain aware while walking in grassy areas, and seek immediate emergency care for suspected snake bites.

Read the Advane ER blog to learn more about the two types of venomous snakes in Texas (pit vipers and the coral snake): Fighting the Fangs: Texas Snake Bites

Dehydration & Heat Stroke

Even if you are visiting from a similarly hot, humid region, dehydration and other heat-related illnesses can sneak up on you. While out and about in Texas this summer, make sure to always carry water with you, seek dense shade whenever possible, and wear lightweight, breathable clothing and a hat.

For more summer health and heat safety guidance, read Advance ER's recent public health announcement: Stay Heat Safe & Enjoy Your Summer Visit to Dallas-Fort Worth

Alcohol & Hangover-Related Dehydration

As a World Cup host city, Dallas has seen unprecedented growth in travel and tourism. With this has come a sense of city-wide joy and celebration. Whether toasting your team's latest win or just enjoying the party atmosphere, alcohol consumption has also gone up in the city.

Advance ER wants you to remember that dehydration risks can increase after a night of partying or excessive drinking. With summer temperatures and packed vacation schedules that keep you on the go, you need to remain mindful of heat safety and dehydration risks.

Vitamin and IV fluid treatments can get you back to the game or help you make that next stop on your vacation schedule. As part of their dehydration treatment capabilities, Advance ER offers IV dehydration therapy to rapidly restore hydration and electrolyte levels.

These treatments are available at both the Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria locations.

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a trusted 24-hour emergency center committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality emergency medical care to the communities it serves. With locations in Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria, Advance ER provides rapid emergency evaluation supported by advanced diagnostic capabilities and board-certified emergency physicians.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa DiFalco

Marketing Director

Phone: 972-DOCTORS

Email: [email protected]

Web: Advance ER

SOURCE Advance ER