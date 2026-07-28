The Team at Advance ER Shares What You Need to Know About the Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Recognize the Signs & Know When to Visit the Emergency Room

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak continues to dominate headlines, physicians at Advance ER say they're seeing a noticeable increase in calls from patients seeking guidance about whether their symptoms require emergency evaluation.

Advance ER infographic about the cyclosporiasis outbreak, highlighting common symptoms such as watery diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue, headache or body aches, low-grade fever, and occasional vomiting. The graphic also lists warning signs that require emergency care, including inability to keep fluids down, dizziness or confusion, very little or dark urine, rapid heartbeat or weakness, severe or worsening abdominal pain, and bloody or black stools.

Cyclospora Cases Are Rising Nationwide

As of July 24, 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that Taylor Farms has issued a recall of all iceberg lettuces sourced from central Mexico. The CDC also reports that there have been at least 1,947 cases of cyclosporiasis across 9 states related to this outbreak, of which there have been 98 hospitalizations. The CDC continues to investigate other cyclosporiasis cases across the nation, unrelated to this specific outbreak and recall.

What are the symptoms of cyclosporiasis?

Symptoms commonly begin approximately one week after exposure, although they can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after contaminated food or water is consumed. Without appropriate treatment, symptoms may continue for several weeks or longer. A particularly important feature of Cyclospora infection is that symptoms may improve and then return.

The most characteristic symptom of cyclosporiasis is: frequent watery diarrhea

Other symptoms may include:

Abdominal cramping or pain

Bloating and increased gas

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Unintentional weight loss

Significant fatigue

Headache or body aches

Low-grade fever

Vomiting in some patients

"The greatest concern with cyclospora isn't just the diarrhea—it's the dehydration that can develop after several days of ongoing fluid loss. If you're unable to stay hydrated, feel weak or dizzy, or your symptoms continue to worsen, it's important to seek medical evaluation before dehydration becomes severe."

— Dr. Thomas Allen, Emergency Physician, Advance ER

Contact a healthcare professional when watery diarrhea lasts more than a few days, especially when it is associated with weight loss, weakness, abdominal pain or recent consumption of fresh produce.

Seek urgent or emergency evaluation if you experience any of the following:

Inability to keep fluids down

Dizziness, fainting or confusion

Very little urine or unusually dark urine

Rapid heartbeat or significant weakness

Severe or worsening abdominal pain

Bloody or black stools

A Final Reminder: ER Doctors Are There to Care for You

Most cases of cyclosporiasis can be treated without emergency care. However, severe cases can lead to dehydration and other serious complications. Advance ER physicians encourage anyone experiencing severe, persistent, or rapidly worsening symptoms to seek emergency medical evaluation rather than waiting to see if symptoms improve.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems should also seek medical evaluation promptly, especially if symptoms become severe.

"Persistent watery diarrhea should never be ignored, especially when it's accompanied by weakness, weight loss, or signs of dehydration. While many patients recover with treatment, emergency evaluation is important for anyone who cannot stay hydrated or whose symptoms become severe."

— Dr. Larry Pettit, Emergency Physician, Advance ER

About Advance ER

Advance ER is a physician-owned, freestanding emergency room serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community with locations in Park Cities and Preston Hollow/Galleria. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Advance ER provides comprehensive emergency care for adults and children, including on-site laboratory testing, advanced imaging, and rapid diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of medical emergencies.

Advance ER is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through health education initiatives, volunteerism, and local partnerships. Community members who would like to join Advance ER in making a difference can follow the organization's Community Involvement page at https://www.advanceer.com/about/community-involvement/.

Advance ER also encourages Dallas locals to join them in volunteering at the Dream Center Dallas Back-to-School Event on Saturday, August 1. The Advance ER team will be on-site beginning at 8:30 a.m., volunteering with the pre-event check-in team and helping distribute new shoes to children as they prepare for the new school year.

To learn more about Advance ER, visit https://www.advanceer.com/. To learn more about current physician openings at Advance ER, visit https://www.advanceer.com/resources/careers/emergency-physician-opportunity/. Follow Advance ER on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with physician and staff community and volunteer initiatives.

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SOURCE Advance ER