Advance in Colon Cancer Detection: Avantis Medical Systems Partners with PENTAX Medical

"PENTAX Medical continues to innovate and bring new solutions to the market that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient and provider experience," said David Woods, President, PENTAX Medical, Americas. "The Third Eye Panoramic System is a perfect complement to our products and demonstrates our dedication to introducing advanced endoscopic innovation to our provider partners and their patients."

The Avantis Medical technology utilizes advanced optics, imaging, and software analysis for cancer screening, with colon cancer as its first clinical application. Its Third Eye Panoramic device has been cleared for marketing by the FDA and is in use across the U.S. The Third Eye Panoramic system integrates seamlessly with PENTAX Medical's industry-leading colonoscopy platform. When combined, the two systems provide a powerful solution for detecting, analyzing and removing polyps.

Avantis Medical has long been recognized as a leader in cancer detection research and development since its introduction of the Third Eye Retroscope which was supported by six randomized trials in the field.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with PENTAX Medical to bring our industry-leading and life-saving solutions to the broader U.S. market," said Tony DiTonno, chairman of Avantis Medical Systems, Inc. "We evaluated many options for distribution in the U.S., and PENTAX Medical was our overwhelmingly positive first choice."

The Colon Cancer Imperative

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. according to the American Cancer Society. Approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with colon cancer each year, and almost 50,000 die from it. And, while the focus has been on adults over the age of 50, the death rate from colon cancer in young adults is alarmingly on the rise. The American Cancer Society is expected to release updated screening guidelines in 2018 for colonoscopies, which are considered the "gold standard" for detecting cancers and pre-cancerous polyps in the colon. However, colonoscopies miss lesions, such that 7-9 percent of all cases of colon cancer in the U.S. are "interval cancers" that are found within a few years after the patient has had a colonoscopy.

Approximately two-thirds of polyps that are missed are located behind folds in the wall of the colon, where they are very difficult to detect with a standard forward-viewing colonoscope. The Avantis Third Eye Panoramic allows endoscopists to view those blind spots behind folds and behind flexures in the colon greatly increasing the potential for detection.

About Avantis Medical

For over a decade, Avantis Medical Systems has been a leader in cancer screening and detection. The company has developed an imaging platform technology – utilizing advanced optics, imaging, and software analysis – for the screening and early detection of cancer, with colon cancer as its first clinical application. The company's Third Eye Panoramic device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and is now commercially available in the U.S. For more information, visit www.avantismedicalsystems.com.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on quality, clinically relevant innovation, and simplicity. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit www.pentaxmedical.com.

CONTACT:

Deborah Jones

Strategies for Avantis Medical

714-656-0139

deborah@StrategiesAdPR.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advance-in-colon-cancer-detection-avantis-medical-systems-partners-with-pentax-medical-300657318.html

SOURCE Avantis Medical Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avantismedicalsystems.com

