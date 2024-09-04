ADVANCE NAMES AMANDA ROBERTS CHIEF TALENT OFFICER

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance, a private, family-held business that owns and invests in a broad range of companies across media, entertainment, communications, technology and education, today announced that Amanda Roberts has joined the company as Chief Talent Officer.

In this newly-created role reporting to the Co-Presidents of Advance, Roberts will serve as advisor and business partner to Advance and its operating companies to bring enhanced capabilities in executive talent strategy, recruitment and development, organizational design, rewards strategy and board development. Roberts joins Advance as it seeks to thoughtfully add more outstanding companies with excellent management teams to its family of companies. Since 2018, Advance has deployed over $5 billion of capital to expand its operating reach into new sectors to further its mission of fostering long-term growth and innovation.

"As Advance becomes an increasingly complicated organization that spans companies in media and educational technology, live entertainment and endurance sports, with important minority stakes in public and private companies, we are focused on strengthening our leadership team," said Steve Newhouse, Co-President of Advance. "Amanda has played many roles that have contributed to building exceptional companies through advising CEOs, supporting the advancement of a diverse workforce, leading searches, and overseeing executive talent in a multi-company portfolio. I am excited to add her broad skill set and her insightful, collaborative approach to the work we do here."

Roberts has more than 13 years of experience in talent advisory and executive search, most recently serving as global talent partner at private equity firm L Catterton and head of U.S. Consumer Practice Group and Head of North American Chief Communications Officer Practice at Egon Zehnder. Prior to these roles, Roberts spent over 15 years in sales, marketing and operations roles at Young & Rubicam, Management Leadership for Tomorrow and SBC Communications, among others. Roberts holds a B.A. from University of California at Berkeley and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"Advance's rich history of excellence and reputation for building trusted partnerships is compelling," said Roberts. "I am delighted to join this unique family-held company to ensure its ongoing success, support its growth ambitions and partner with its leadership, boards and operating companies."

Media Contact

Advance Communications

[email protected]

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 14,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Reddit and Warner Bros. Discovery. For more information visit www.advance.com.

SOURCE Advance