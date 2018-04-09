Advance Publications Inc. Appoints Michael Fricklas Chief Legal Officer

"Mike's long experience in media, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance are a great fit for Advance as we manage our businesses through a time of disruption and embark on a multi-billion-dollar capital redeployment effort," said Steve Newhouse, Co-President of Advance. "Throughout Mike's career he has successfully helped large organizations navigate the business, legal and governance issues that come with change."

Fricklas said that the opportunity to help Advance in this stage of its development attracted him to join the company after nearly 25 years as General Counsel of Viacom. "I have admired Advance for many years, and have great respect for the Newhouses and their management team. I am excited to join at a time where Advance is poised to deploy its significant resources to foster growth and transformation," Fricklas said.

Fricklas was most recently General Counsel of Viacom. He joined Viacom in 1993 and became its General Counsel and Secretary in 1998 serving there under 7 different CEOs. Prior to that he was Vice President and General Counsel of Minorco (U.S.A.) Inc., and practiced securities and mergers and acquisitions law at Shearman & Sterling, and technology and venture capital finance law at a predecessor firm of DLA Piper. Fricklas is a graduate of University of Colorado College of Engineering and a magna cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Law. Fricklas is a member of the Board and Secretary of Jazz at Lincoln Center, a member of the Board of Overseers of Boston University and former president of the Association of General Counsel.

About Advance Publications Inc.

Advance Publications is a diversified privately-held company that operates and invests in a broad range of media, communications and technology businesses globally. The operating businesses of Advance employ over 14,000 people in 12 countries and include: Condé Nast's global magazine and digital brand portfolio, including such titles as Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker, and Wired; local news media companies producing 30 newspapers and 12 websites in 10 different metro areas and states; American City Business Journals, publisher of business journals in 40 cities; 1010data, a provider of big data enterprise solutions; and POP, a digital marketing agency. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States; Discovery Communications, a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids programming brands; and Reddit, a social news and interest forum.

