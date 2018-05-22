Advanced, Affordable Luxury For Your Lifestyle: Mr. Hexa Offers an Innovative, Modern Shirt For The Man Who Wants to Look Sharp No Matter Where Life Takes Him

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With a modern, minimalist, and affordable shirt design that can be customized into 200 plus styles, a new company, Mr. Hexa, https://www.mrhexa.com, has launched to help consumers master the business casual or formal look for any setting.

With a modern, minimalist, and affordable shirt design that can be customized into 200 plus styles, a new company, Mr. Hexa, https://www.mrhexa.com , has launched to help consumers master the business casual or formal look for any setting. Flexible, stylish, and featuring exceptional pricing starting at only $79, you can wear the Mr. Hexa shirt from the office to a night out on the town, all the while maintaining an upscale presentation. Built for full freedom of movement and an active lifestyle, the Mr. Hexa brand seeks to do away with your shirt being a hindrance to your performance throughout the day and night. Mr. Hexa is launching an Indiegogo campaign, https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mr-hexa-the-ultimate-men-s-designer-dress-shirt-sports-clothing#/, to spread awareness about their product among consumers and the investment community.

The team behind Mr. Hexa conducted extensive fabric and manufacturing research to provide its product with essential features and capabilities for travel, work, and relaxation. Developing the Mr. Hexa shirt using 100 percent American Supima cotton, and with an emphasis on overall comfort and performance, company founder Keyur K. Monpara believes that a brand should always look to "challenge the trends and styles of the modern fashion industry."

"The Mr. Hexa brand incorporates the most creative and innovative manufacturing methods and materials as part of our mission to meet customers' demand for the best quality shirt," Monpara said.

Benefits of the Mr. Hexa shirt include:

Thermodynamically Enhanced Weave: Breathable & maintains body temperature

4-Way Diagonal Stretchability: Durable & performance ready

Moisture Wicking: Fabric pulls moisture away from the body, preventing sweat marks

4.0 DP Non-Iron: Keeps your shirt sharp & wrinkle free

Laser Cut Fabric: Highly accurate and error-free for a precise fit

Formality Button: Strategically placed to ensure the right professional look

Built-in Collar Stays: Canvas level stiffness to keep collar crisp & straight

100 Percent American Supima Cotton: Superior cotton fiber that is soft, durable, and ensures long-lasting color

In response to seeing the prevalence of polyester blends being used in clothing, which are processed with some of the harshest toxic chemicals and which require doubling the energy of cotton to produce, Monpara strived to ensure the Mr. Hexa shirt is created from natural fabrics and materials and is eco-friendly. He said his brand will stay away from using materials such as polyester, spandex, and nylon, which are harmful to the environment and can contribute to skin ailments.

ABOUT MR. HEXA

The Mr. Hexa shirt was inspired by the dream of a man who wanted to challenge the men's clothing industry. Being a connoisseur of high fashion brands built with exemplary craftsmanship, the founder of Mr. Hexa, Keyur K. Monpara, wanted to bring such quality and passion for fashion to others in a shirt that incorporated the highest specifications of the industry. Hailing from Surat, the Textile Hub or "Silk City" of India, the Mr. Hexa brand looks to offer the most innovative aspects of textile production to the rest of the world.

