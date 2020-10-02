INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Agrilytics announces Josh Meyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Meyer joins the agronomic tech services company bringing more than twenty years of experience as a finance and operations executive with a successful track record in the financial services, transportation, SaaS, real estate development and construction industries.

As CFO, Meyer will lead financial operations for Advanced Agrilytics after serving as a financial advisory consultant for the past six months.

"I am excited to have Josh joining the team as our CFO," said Kay Kuenker, CEO of Advanced Agrilytics. "His past roles as CFO and his experience working with Advanced Agrilytics prior to joining as a full-time employee have enabled him to hit the ground running. Josh's knowledge and experience span the financial capabilities needed by our growing startup. He has a demonstrated ability to think and act both strategically and operationally."

In his past roles, Josh re-engineered and reduced management reporting by 80% to improve comprehension and focus on key metrics. By implementing strategic expense management reviews, he identified more than 35% cost savings and re-deployed it to build a sales support team that enabled 70% sales growth in just three short years. His vast experiences include working with teams to identify and interpret their financial story to help make data-driven decisions, identifying process improvements to remove friction, develop strategic plans and forecasts, and enabling cultures of transparency and fun across the organization.

"The opportunity to join Advanced Agrilytics as part of the core leadership team was an opportunity I could not pass up," noted Meyer. "This team is well positioned to make a significant impact at the farm gate with our foundation in science partnered with a high-touch, hands-on approach to the grower. I look forward to serving this team and our customers while having a lot of fun along the way."

Josh earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Administration, with an emphasis in Information Technology, from the University of Kansas. Currently residing in Omaha, Meyer, his wife, and three children will relocate to Indianapolis in 2021.

About Advanced Agrilytics

Advanced Agrilytics is an agronomic tech company that provides farmers with actionable, customized strategies to deliver sustainable outcomes at the sub-acre level. The team's hands-on approach combines field specific data with agronomic research to meet farmers at the cross-section of technology and a personal agronomist.

For further information, please see www.advancedagrilytics.com.

