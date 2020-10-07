INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Agrilytics announces M.T. Ray as Vice President of Human Resources [HR]. A tech industry HR veteran, Ray will drive the overall HR strategy and execution including all recruiting, HR operations and employee development.

"M.T. brings high energy to our executive leadership team and the company," noted Kay Kuenker, CEO of Advanced Agrilytics. "She offers a broad perspective from her vast tech experiences. M.T. also has strong ties in the Indianapolis tech community that will generate brand awareness locally. Her passion for building a strong culture - through people, recruiting, and marketing – will become evident quickly as she leads this critical part of our business."

M.T. previously led the Global Recruiting team at ExactTarget where she implemented a progressive global recruiting model that helped fuel growth while also reducing costs. Her work helped lead to ExactTarget's IPO and ultimate acquisition by Salesforce for $2.7B in 2013. M.T. then transitioned to the VP of Employee Success Indianapolis for Salesforce, their second largest location, where she was instrumental in engaging and retaining talent.

After Salesforce, M.T. joined High Alpha, a venture studio company, as their first VP of Talent before joining Cheetah Digital as their Global Head of HR. Each position broadened her business acumen giving her exposure to startups, venture capital, and private equity.

"I love working in Tech and I'm energized by the innovation and the pace," shared Ray. "It was important to me to join a company that is in growth mode, and work with people who are passionate about the vision and have strong values. Advanced Agrilytics has an experienced leadership team and I'm excited to learn and make an impact in a new space that makes a difference in the world."

M.T. was awarded the 2016 Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) Woman of Influence honor and spearheaded the inaugural Indy Women in Tech (IWIT) Summit, serving as Co-Chair for two years, fueling her passion as an advocate for women at all levels.

Ray is a graduate from Bentley University in Waltham, MA. She is married with three children and lives in downtown Indianapolis.

About Advanced Agrilytics

Advanced Agrilytics is an agronomic tech company that provides farmers with actionable, customized strategies to deliver sustainable outcomes at the sub-acre level. The team's hands-on approach combines field specific data with agronomic research to meet farmers at the cross-section of technology and a personal agronomist.



