Advanced Analytics Market to Garner $184.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 20.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies and increase in demand for overall advanced analytics have boosted the growth of the global advanced analytics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Analytics Market by Offering (Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Type (Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, Data Visualization, Data Mining, Others), by Application (Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Human resources (HR), Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global advanced analytics industry was pegged at $29.5 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $184.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report (343 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31988

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies and increase in demand for overall advanced analytics have boosted the growth of the global advanced analytics market. However, challenges regarding data privacy and sharing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the integration of advanced tools including machine learning and data analytics would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market owing to sudden rise in demand for analytics tools and services as businesses needed to improve their online services and offering.

Moreover, the global adoption of work from home and remote working policies fuelled the demand for advanced analytics tools.

During the pandemic, businesses tried to capitalize on increased online presence of their customers, which heightened the demand for analytics tools.

The service segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

By offering, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2021, due to growing amount of data in modern business world that need third-party services for their processing. However, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global advanced analytics market, due to growing need for analytics software solutions in modern business enterprises.

The cloud segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, owing to easier deployment and scalability of advanced analytics solutions. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global advanced analytics market, due to security and privacy standards of many organizations.

The predictive analytics segment dominated the market

By type, the predictive analytics segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global advanced analytics market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, owing to growing need for predictive analytics techniques in the modern business world.

The supply chain segment held the lion's share

By application, the supply chain segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global advanced analytics market, due to growing need for supply chain management and optimization post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the finance segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, owing to feasibility and risk management applications of analytics solutions in the finance sector.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31988

The SMEs segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By enterprise size, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, due to growing adoption of innovative technologies by modern SMEs. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global advanced analytics market, owing to its ability of large-scale data management and analytical needs of large enterprises.

North America dominated the market

By region, the global advanced analytics market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to complex presence of key analytics solution vendors in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region.

Key market players

Adobe

AWS

Absolutedata

Altair Engineering Inc.

Databricks

Dataiko

IBM Corporation

KNIME

Microsoft Corporation

Moody's Analytics

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

Rapid Miner

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Salesforce

Teradata

The report analyzes these key players in the global advanced analytics market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Payment Analytics Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030

Mobile Analytics Market Expected to Reach $27.60 Billion by 2031

Visual Analytics Market Expected to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2031

Text Analytics Market Expected to Reach $29.42 Billion by 2030

Business Analytics Software Market Expected to Reach $177.00 Billion by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research