Advanced Analytics Market worth $193.23 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Advanced Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 97.17 billion in 2026 to USD 193.23 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 620 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 530 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Advanced Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Advanced Analytics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 97.17 billion

USD 97.17 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 193.23 billion

USD 193.23 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 14.7%

Advanced Analytics Market Trends & Insights:

The market is being driven by a growing set of practical enterprise needs rather than experimental innovation alone.

By solution, the machine learning driven analytics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 44.33% in 2026.

By application, the intelligent decision automation segment is set to record the highest growth rate of 17.5% during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the agent-based & autonomous delivery models segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of 38.73% in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=58104148

One of the key drivers is the growing need for sustainability and ESG reporting, as organizations must track emissions, resource usage, and compliance metrics using reliable, data-backed analytics. Another important driver is rising customer expectations for personalized and consistent experiences, which is pushing companies to use advanced analytics to understand behavior, predict needs, and tailor offerings across digital channels. Together, these drivers are encouraging organizations to invest in advanced analytics platforms that support long-term value creation, transparency, and customer-centric growth.

By delivery mode, cloud-native & lakehouse-based delivery segment to lead market in 2026

By delivery mode, the cloud-native and lakehouse-based delivery segment is estimated to lead the Advanced Analytics Market in 2026 due to its ability to unify data storage, processing, and analytics on a single scalable platform. Enterprises prefer this model for handling large and diverse datasets while reducing data movement and infrastructure complexity. Strong adoption of cloud services, support for real-time and AI-driven analytics, and lower total cost of ownership are key supporting factors. This delivery mode also enables faster deployment, elastic scaling, and seamless integration with machine learning and AI workloads, making it the preferred choice for enterprise analytics.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=58104148

By application, product, digital, and IT operations analytics segment to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period

By application, the product, digital, and IT operations analytics segment is expected to record the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period as organizations focus on improving digital performance and system reliability. Growing dependence on digital platforms, cloud applications, and IT infrastructure is driving demand for analytics that monitor usage, performance, and user experience. Enterprises are also using these analytics to reduce downtime, optimize costs, and improve service quality. Increased adoption of DevOps, observability tools, and automated IT operations further supports strong growth in this application segment.

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period

North America is estimated to dominate the Advanced Analytics Market in 2026 due to its early adoption of data-driven technologies and strong enterprise IT spending. The region benefits from the presence of major analytics vendors, cloud service providers, and a mature data ecosystem. Enterprises across the BFSI, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors have deeply embedded advanced analytics into operations. Strong regulatory requirements, availability of skilled talent, and continued investment in AI and cloud infrastructure further support North America's leading market position.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=58104148

Top Companies in Advanced Analytics Market:

The Top Companies in Advanced Analytics Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Palantir (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Zoho (India), Sisense (US), Workday (US), Infor (US), Epic Systems (US), Savant Labs (US), AWS (US), Mu Sigma (US), and other vendors.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Geospatial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Streaming Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Document AI Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Enterprise Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2029

IT Operations Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets