Advanced ATSC 3.0 Chip Launched for Mobile and Broadcast Applications

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Media 3.0, LLC, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, (NASDAQ: SBGI) and Saankhya Labs in collaboration with VeriSilicon and Samsung Foundry announced the successful launch of the world's most advanced multi-standard demodulator System-on-a-Chip (SoC) supporting the ATSC 3.0 standard.

The universal demodulator chip is based on Saankhya's patented Software Defined Radio platform and supports 12 DTV standards including ATSC 3.0, DVB-T2, ISDB-T, and satellite and cable standards for TV, set-top boxes, home gateways as well for automotive and mobile applications.

This announcement follows Sinclair Broadcast Group's recent commitment to a nationwide roll-out of ATSC 3.0 service and its past announcement to fund millions of chipsets giveaways for wireless operators.

Two variants of the chip were announced. A Demod-only variant – SL3000 – is designed for Linear TV applications such as reception in HDTV sets, Set-top Boxes (STB) and home gateways. A Demod-plus Tuner variant – SL4000 – is designed for mobile and portable devices, making it the world's first mobile ready ATSC 3.0 chip. The mobile device variant of the chip is targeted to accelerate the adoption of ATSC 3.0 standard across the markets with Direct-To-Mobile TV capabilities and Broadcast/Broadband convergence solutions. These have the very real potential to disrupt the mobile broadband and broadcast industries.

The demodulator SoC was designed and developed by Saankhya Labs with ASIC turnkey design and manufacturing services from VeriSilicon, using Samsung Foundry's state of the art 28FDS (its Fully Depleted SOI process technology), chosen for its unique low power capabilities offered by the back bias option. Samsung Foundry's 28FDS is the most advanced and mature process in volume production and as such provides the highest degree of quality and reliability for customer designs.

Mark Aitken, President of ONE Media 3.0 stated, "These mobile 3.0 chips validate the 'sea change' in over-the-air distribution of, not only television, but all digital data. Broadcasters are doing their part by deploying the NextGen transmission facilities, and now there will be devices enabled to receive that data – personalized and in mobile form. This chip is the key to that disruptive future in a 5G world."

"We are excited to bring disruptive changes to the broadcasting industry with the launch of our most advanced mobile and terrestrial TV demodulator SoC. This mobile TV SoC is an essential component of our patented broadcast offload convergence solution. This will help broadcasters and telecom service providers enable their vision to bring unmatched video viewing experience anywhere, anytime, to the consumer," said Parag Naik, CEO of Saankhya Labs Pvt Ltd.

"In this new era of consumer and mobile computing applications, we are happy to enable ONE Media's disruptive vision of the mobile and broadcasting experience via our state of the art 28FDS process technology," said Hong Hao, Senior Vice President of Foundry, Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. "Furthermore, the bandwidth and power benefits that our technology enables are enhanced to shorten the design cycle time, deliver best-in-class products and value to existing and emerging markets."

"As a Silicon-Platform-as-a-Service (SiPaaS®) company, VeriSilicon is pleased to collaborate with Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, contributing to their transformational vision of rolling-out ATSC 3.0 solutions to the broader market. Leveraging its experience of design for FD-SOI technologies and collaborating closely with our premier customer Saankhya Labs and our foundry partner Samsung, VeriSilicon is proud to deliver energy efficient silicon solutions helping to translate this collective vision into a reality," said Dr. Wayne Dai, Chairman, President and CEO of VeriSilicon.

About ONE Media 3.0

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and deploy the "Next Generation Broadcast Platform," enabling broadcasting to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Saankhya Labs

Saankhya Labs is a vertically integrated communication solutions company that provides communication products, based on its award winning, patented Software Defined Radio SoC platform. Saankhya offers a wide range of communication products for broadband, satellite and broadcast applications. Saankhya Labs is working on creating cutting edge technology in Next-Gen TV and communications solutions for 5G and beyond. Saankhya Labs in is Headquartered in Bengaluru, India. For more information about Saankhya Labs, visit www.saankhyalabs.com or email us at info@saankhyalabs.com

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, System LSI, Foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

For more information about Samsung Foundry, please visit www.samsungfoundry.com

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is a Silicon-Platform-as-a-Service (SiPaaS®) company that provides world class SoC and SiP solutions and a leading IP provider with the most comprehensive IP portfolios address markets including mobile internet devices, datacenters, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, industrial, and medical electronics.

Our turnkey service takes from concept to a completed, tested and packaged chip in record time as performance effective and cost-efficient service for customers including both emerging and established companies, OEMs, ODMs, and large internet/cloud platform companies.

VeriSilicon's Vivante® scalable intelligent pixel processing IPs from camera-in to display-out complete solutions include ISP, AI Processor, GPU and GPGPU, Hantro® video codec, and display controller, which deliver highly differentiated PPA and QOR on the devices, at the edge, and in the cloud. VeriSilicon's scalable ZSP® based solutions widely applied in HD audio/voice and BLE5.0, Wi-Fi, and NB-IoT.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has over 700 employees with 5 R&D centers in US and in China and 10 sales offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.verisilicon.com.

