Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2023-2031

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Authentication Method: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the advanced authentication in financial services market such as Fujitsu, Thales, NEC Corporation, Broadcom, Dell Inc., Valid Soft Group, Secur Envoy Ltd., Ping Identity, Mastercard, NetMotion Wireless, Inc.
Surge in applications of biometric payment in commercial and government sectors, such as in airports and malls, is one of the major factors driving the growth of advanced authentication in financial services market. In addition, rise in concern for safety and security and biometric technologies are some factors that propel the market growth.
However, the cost of installing these technologies in office premises and other spaces is higher due to which consumers do not opt for such high-level security equipment, which is limits the growth of the market. In addition, technological limitations such as poor resolution of the image and low-quality capture devices can cause problems in identification and fear of privacy intrusion.
These are some of the factors that hamper the advanced authentication in financial services market growth. On the contrary, the technological development in the field of biometrics and authentication, which can be integrated with machine learning and algorithm, can be used as a strong authentication system.
Furthermore, dependency on advanced technology such as biometrics and encryption for authentication purpose by various industry verticals is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of advanced authentication in financial services market the coming years.
Key benefits for stakeholders
- The study provides in-depth analysis of the global advanced authentication market in financial services along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.
- Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global advanced authentication market in financial services size are provided in the report.
- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
- The quantitative analysis of the global advanced authentication market in financial services from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Enhanced security in payment services
- Increasing penetration of internet
- Growth in adoption of digital payments
Restraints
- High costs of integration
- High security risks
Opportunities
- Technological advancements
- Adoption by SMEs
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
Key findings
- Top impacting factors
- Top investment pockets
Porter's five forces analysis
Company Profiles
- Absolute software corporation
- Broadcom Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Fujitsu
- Mastercard
- NEC Corporation
- NetMotion Wireless Inc
- Ping Identity
- SecurEnvoy Ltd
- Thales
- ValidSoft Group
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Single-factor Authentication
- Multi-factor Authentication
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Authentication Method
- Biometrics
- Smart Cards
- Mobile Smart Credentials
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
