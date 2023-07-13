Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2023-2031

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Authentication Method: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the advanced authentication in financial services market such as Fujitsu, Thales, NEC Corporation, Broadcom, Dell Inc., Valid Soft Group, Secur Envoy Ltd., Ping Identity, Mastercard, NetMotion Wireless, Inc.



Surge in applications of biometric payment in commercial and government sectors, such as in airports and malls, is one of the major factors driving the growth of advanced authentication in financial services market. In addition, rise in concern for safety and security and biometric technologies are some factors that propel the market growth.

However, the cost of installing these technologies in office premises and other spaces is higher due to which consumers do not opt for such high-level security equipment, which is limits the growth of the market. In addition, technological limitations such as poor resolution of the image and low-quality capture devices can cause problems in identification and fear of privacy intrusion.

These are some of the factors that hamper the advanced authentication in financial services market growth. On the contrary, the technological development in the field of biometrics and authentication, which can be integrated with machine learning and algorithm, can be used as a strong authentication system.

Furthermore, dependency on advanced technology such as biometrics and encryption for authentication purpose by various industry verticals is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of advanced authentication in financial services market the coming years.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhanced security in payment services

Increasing penetration of internet

Growth in adoption of digital payments

Restraints

High costs of integration

High security risks

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Adoption by SMEs

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



Key findings

Top impacting factors

Top investment pockets

Porter's five forces analysis

Company Profiles

Absolute software corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu

Mastercard

NEC Corporation

NetMotion Wireless Inc

Ping Identity

SecurEnvoy Ltd

Thales

ValidSoft Group

Key Market Segments

By Type

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Authentication Method

Biometrics

Smart Cards

Mobile Smart Credentials

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

