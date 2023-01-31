Advanced authentication market size to grow by USD 34,366.94 million; North America to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Authentication Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 34,366.94 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 14.85%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Authentication Market 2023-2027

By region, the global advanced authentication market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 35% of market growth during the forecast period. North America is technologically developed compared to other regions. As a result, the adoption of advanced authentication is high in the region. In addition, advances in authentication solutions, such as phone-based authentication and SMS tokens and tokens integrated with biometric authentication, have boosted the growth of the market in the region. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The sports technology market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Atos SE - The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud, and AI software solutions.

Beyond Identity Inc. - The company offers digital transformation services through Amazon Web Services.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud, CRM, data and artificial intelligence, and enterprise management.

Entrust Corp. - The company offers digital transformation services such as cloud solutions, and advanced analytics.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing volume of online transactions, high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens, and the growing adoption of BYOD among enterprises. However, the increasing cost of OTP tokens is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the advanced authentication market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology, the market is classified into biometrics and multi-factor authentication. The biometrics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this advanced authentication market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advanced authentication market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the advanced authentication market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced authentication market vendors

Advanced Authentication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,366.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atos SE, Beyond Identity Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Entrust Corp., FEITIAN Technologies Co. Ltd., ForgeRock Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., FusionAuth, Infineon Technologies AG, International Business Machines Corp., Mastercard Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Okta Inc., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., Thales Group, and Versasec AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

