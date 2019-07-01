Advanced Authentication Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced authentication market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024

Advanced authentication is a verification approach that requires the presentation of multiple factors for security validation. On the basis of successful verification of these factors, an individual is authorized to access a particular virtual or physical space. The verification factors can either be a possession, knowledge or inherence-based variables such as a fingerprint, retinal scan, Personal Identification Number (PIN), password, security question or a One Time Password (OTP) which are exclusive to the user's knowledge. An advanced authentication system is configured through a database or an application server that emphasizes on protecting organizations and business units from security threats such as hacking, identity theft and online frauds.



The increasing number of cyber-attacks and security breaches in various sectors is the key factor driving the global market. This, coupled with a significant rise in online transactions, has contributed positively to the market growth. An increased number of virtual transactions despite several cases of online frauds and unauthorized access has led to an imperative need for advanced authentication systems.



Furthermore, technological innovations such as geo-fencing models based on GPS technology has provided users with an effective tool to track movements in a particular area and contain unauthorized access. Herein, verification strategies are specified by users, thus restricting access to any unauthorized source. Other factors such as the increasing rate of technological penetration and rising number of cloud and datacenter users have further driven this market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global advanced authentication market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global advanced authentication industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the authentication methods?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global advanced authentication industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global advanced authentication industry?

What is the structure of the global advanced authentication industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global advanced authentication industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Advanced Authentication Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Authentication Methods

5.4 Market Breakup by Deployment

5.5 Market Breakup by Solution

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Authentication Methods

6.1 Smart Cards

6.2 Biometrics

6.3 Mobile Smart Credentials

6.4 Tokens

6.5 User-Based Public Key Infrastructure

6.6 Other Authentication Methods



7 Market Breakup by Deployment

7.1 On-Premise

7.2 Cloud



8 Market Breakup by Solution

8.1 Single Factor Authentication

8.2 Multi-Factor Authentication



9 Market Breakup by End-User Industry

9.1 Banking and Financial Services

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 Government

9.4 Defense

9.5 IT and Telecom

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Fujitsu Ltd

15.3.2 Gemalto N. V

15.3.3 NEC Corporation

15.3.4 CA Technologies

15.3.5 Safran Identity and Security SAS.

15.3.6 Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)

15.3.7 Lumidigm Inc (HID Global)

15.3.8 Validisoft

15.3.9 Pistolstar

15.3.10 Securenvoy(Shearwater Group)

15.3.11 NetMotion Wireless

15.3.12 CJIS Solutions

15.3.13 AUTHASAS

15.3.14 Cryopak

15.3.15 WideBand Corporation

15.3.16 SECUREAUTH



