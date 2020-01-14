Advanced Automated Systems Joins Albireo Energy

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation and energy services provider Albireo Energy, LLC ("Albireo Energy") announced the addition of Advanced Automated Systems, Inc. ("AAS") to its continually expanding national platform. This partnership enhances Albireo Energy's California presence while adding a roster of marquee clients and subject matter experts in smart building technologies. Advanced Automated will operate within the Southwest division of Albireo Energy and report through Albireo's existing leadership.

Founded in 1992 in Yorba Linda, California, Advanced Automated is the leading Building Automation System provider operating throughout the greater Los Angeles area. As a Schneider Electric partner, AAS specializes in all facets of building controls, including mechanical, electrical, lighting, card access and surveillance camera systems and energy management tools. Their technical solutions are delivered to a wide variety of loyal clients and facility environments including healthcare, education and commercial office buildings.

"Our partnering with Advanced Automated further solidifies our goal of becoming the number one independent provider of smart building solutions and services throughout the U.S.," stated Phil Rogers, CEO of Albireo Energy. "For nearly thirty years, AAS has been providing superior technical expertise, innovative solutions and unsurpassed quality relating to all aspects of building automation and access control solutions to their customers and we welcome their extremely talented group of employees to the Albireo family."

As stated by Keith Voysey, Advanced Automated's Executive Officer, who will remain actively engaged supporting the company's key clients while also serving as an innovation and technology leader, "We are excited about fulfilling the mission that Albireo leadership has set and we believe our customers and employees will benefit greatly from this partnership allowing us to further accelerate our growth both within our current market and beyond."

About Albireo Energy

Albireo Energy provides building automation and integration solutions and energy services to commercial and institutional buildings nationally. Their solutions and services help building owners and managers improve efficiency and reduce operational costs while improving comfort for tenants. Through its operating divisions, Albireo Energy has a history of providing exceptional solutions to mission critical facilities such as data centers, labs, military installations, and hospitals. For more information, visit www.AlbireoEnergy.com.

About Advanced Automated Systems

Advanced Automated Systems is an innovative and state-of-the art building automation and energy management firm providing unique technology service solutions to customers throughout the greater Los Angeles area. By addressing energy utilization from the facilities management and building owners points of view, Advanced Automated allows their customers to continuously focus on the specific demands of their business.

Contact: Jessica Seward

Director of Marketing

302-368-0443

jseward@albireoenergy.com

SOURCE Albireo Energy

