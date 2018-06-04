Advanced Autosampler and Liquid Handling System Improves Lab Productivity

The Thermo Scientific TriPlus RSH AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change is designed to provide the versatility of multistep workflows in a single, cost-effective solution that is customizable to accommodate a wide range of sample processing and application needs. Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing the new instrument during the 66th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, held June 3-7, in the Sapphire Ballroom ABEF at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego.

"Engineered as a flexible and customizable solution, the TriPlus RSH AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change is expected to let customers in applied markets maximize productivity and automate manual steps in complex workflows, including laboratories using triple quadrupole technology and high resolution systems such as the Q Exactive Focus Hybrid Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer," said Evett Kruka, vice president and general manager, life science mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "We anticipate the new solution will reduce opportunities for human error with the Thermo Scientific Transcend family of liquid chromatography (LC)/MS systems and help enable laboratories that perform contract testing with dedicated applications on an improved cost-per-test basis."

The TriPlus RSH AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change targets flexible automation through:

Unattended 24/7 operation with minimal user input to help labs reach their productivity goals

with minimal user input to help labs reach their productivity goals Robotic tool change , which aims to deliver continuous operation of multistep workflows

, which aims to deliver continuous operation of multistep workflows Flexible capacity to accept sample trays and microtiter plates for a wide range of sample volumes for storage in temperature-controlled stacks

to accept sample trays and microtiter plates for a wide range of sample volumes for storage in temperature-controlled stacks Integration with more than 50,000 analytical systems worldwide

with more than 50,000 analytical systems worldwide A built-in tracking system designed to track samples throughout a workflow and facilitate regulatory compliance

The combination of the TriPlus RSH AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change and Thermo Scientific Xcalibur software enables users with varying levels of experience to import or generate sample lists and start data acquisition in just a few clicks. The optional PAL Method Composer allows for the upload of pre-developed methods that can be optimized in-situ for specific applications.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific TriPlus RSH AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change, please visit www.thermofisher.com/TriPlusAutosampler.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-autosampler-and-liquid-handling-system-improves-lab-productivity-300658962.html

