Advanced Aviation Team Announces Launch of New Website and Company Rebrand

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Aviation Team, an on-demand private jet charter brokerage serving travelers who expect the best in safety, service, and reliability, announced today the launch of its new website and a full rebrand of the company. The rebrand is focused on positioning the company for the future as a people-first lifestyle brand with a refined logo and overall style, plus a modernized website that is more engaging, easy to navigate, and uses visual elements to showcase Advanced Aviation Team's expertise at navigating complex travel logistics, as well as offering the highest level of individualized focus and operational excellence.

"Our new brand and re-designed website mark a new day at Advanced Aviation Team," said Founder and President, Gregg Brunson-Pitts. "Rebranding was necessary to reinforce the industry-leading value we offer our clients plus showcase the elevated flying experience that awaits when chartering an aircraft. The new website is highly-functional, mobile-friendly, and makes it easier than ever for someone to submit a flight request, receive a tailored quote, and book a flight through one of our aviation advisors."

The restyled website is clean, crisp and offers an improved online presence with a responsive and accessible website design to coincide with the influx of customers turning to private aviation. Whether it's a family traveling on holiday, executives on a company roadshow, or political candidates crisscrossing the nation, Advanced Aviation Team offers un-matched convenience and productivity, along with privacy and security.

The new Advanced Aviation Team website showcases the many types of aircraft available for charter based on number of passengers, luggage capacity, distance flying and budget. Among the aircraft available are midsize jets, including the Hawker 800, ultra-long-range jets such as the Gulfstream G650, and luxury business jets from Boeing and Airbus. Visitors to the re-designed website can easily click on a specific family of aircraft and the view the options available in that category.

"What sets us apart from our competitors, be it other charter brokers or app-based services, is our team's attention to detail and unparalleled experience navigating complex logistics, alongside the highest level of individualized focus and operational excellence," added Brunson-Pitts. "We know our clients and build longstanding relationships; not only to provide honest, exceptional service, but to make recommendations and anticipate details and solutions before questions ever arise."

