Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size to Grow by USD 385.42 million | 33% of Market Growth to Originate in Europe | Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced baby monitor market will be driven by factors such as innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization. The demand for high-quality premium baby products has increased. Moreover, with the increase in the number of working women, the demand for baby care and safety products has increased. Innovation and start-up funding have led to the introduction of products with advanced functionalities, which monitor heart rate, oxygen saturation, and temperature. For instance, Owlet Baby Care Smart Sock 2 advanced baby monitor tracks the heart rate and oxygen levels of the baby. These factors are leading to the premiumization of advanced baby monitor products.
The advanced baby monitor market size is projected to grow by USD 385.42 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42% during the forecast period.
Major Advanced Baby Monitor Companies
- Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Hisense Ltd.
- iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.
- JABLOTRON Group AS
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lorex Technology Inc.
- Owlet Baby Care
- Safetosleep
- Snuza International Pty. Ltd.
Advanced Baby Monitor Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Under the mattress - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diaper attachment - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart wearable - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other formats - size and forecast 2020-2025
Advanced Baby Monitor Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - size and forecast 2020-2025
Advanced Baby Monitor Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Revenue-generating Product Segment
The under the mattress segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The sensors present in the under the mattress format are highly sensitive and work regardless of the thickness of the mattress. These products are designed to detect small movements, and the breathing sensor pad sends an alert if no motion is detected after 20 seconds. Such features are increasing the demand for the segment.
Regional Analysis
Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as an increase in awareness about SIDS. The UK, Germany, and France are the key countries for the advanced baby monitor market in Europe. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. It is expected to offer several business opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Under the mattress - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Under the mattress - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Diaper attachment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Diaper attachment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Smart wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Smart wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Other formats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other formats - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Dorel Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 57: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Hisense Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Hisense Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Hisense Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Hisense Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 JABLOTRON Group AS
- Exhibit 67: JABLOTRON Group AS - Overview
- Exhibit 68: JABLOTRON Group AS - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: JABLOTRON Group AS - Key offerings
- 11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 11.9 Lorex Technology Inc.
- Exhibit 75: Lorex Technology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Lorex Technology Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Lorex Technology Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Owlet Baby Care
- Exhibit 78: Owlet Baby Care - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Owlet Baby Care - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: Owlet Baby Care - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Owlet Baby Care - Key offerings
- 11.11 Safetosleep
- Exhibit 82: Safetosleep - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Safetosleep - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Safetosleep - Key offerings
- 11.12 Snuza International Pty. Ltd.
- Exhibit 85: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Snuza International Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
