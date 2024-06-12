Advanced Backup Power to Ride Out the Storms

Experts Predict Above-Normal Hurricane Season

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With NOAA forecasting an extremely active hurricane season with up to 25 named storms, now is the time to prepare for power outages. Energy experts stress it's important to have systems in place before severe weather hits because, once it does, it's too late. With 115 years of experience in power generation, Briggs & Stratton has a full line of industry-leading backup power options for homeowners, including traditional home standby generators and innovative home battery solutions.

Standby generators have been available for decades and are used widely by homes and businesses across the country. On the other hand, while an energy storage system is well known to those in the renewable energy industry, the average homeowner may not be familiar with it. Essentially, a home battery storage system is a high-capacity battery system that stores energy and allows the user to draw from it whenever it's needed. The adoption of home battery systems is growing as severe weather increases and local utility grids are taxed with more demands for electricity.

Both home standby generators and energy storage systems make backup power easy and turnkey and can get an entire family or business through an extended storm. Unlike a portable generator, once installed there's nothing to plug in and no cords to run. In fact, home standby generators and energy storage systems both kick in automatically when the utility power goes out.

In recent months, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions has unveiled significant advances to its backup power systems that provide numerous benefits to homeowners and businesses.

More Powerful Home Standby Generators

In May, the company introduced its updated 26kW1 PowerProtect™ Home Standby Generator that now has more motor starting power and comes with the longest and most comprehensive warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

Motor starting power ensures a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators. The PowerProtect 26kW boasts 68% more motor starting power than the competition. It comes with a seven-year, worry-free comprehensive warranty that covers parts, labor and technician travel, meaning there are no hidden fees. For those who purchase a unit through a Briggs & Stratton dealer, a 10-year dealer-exclusive warranty is also available.

In addition, the 26kW PowerProtect generator offers superior power on natural gas. And with Briggs & Stratton's NGMax™ technology, homeowners get maximum power on natural gas – up to 13% more power than the competition. Home standby generators are designed to run on both natural gas (NG) and liquid propane (LP) fuels. Only Briggs & Stratton's NGMax technology ensures maximum power on NG. For homes and businesses with natural gas, a Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect standby generator is the ideal choice.

With a complete line of 26kW, 22kW1, 18kW1 and 13kW1 home standby models, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions delivers reliable power to meet the needs of homeowners and businesses. (The 13kW, 18kW and 22kW PowerProtect generators were introduced in the fall of 2023, replacing the company's previous 12kW, 17kW and 20kW units.)

Next Generation Battery Storage

This April, Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions introduced its SimpliPHI® 6.6 Home Battery System that delivers reliable, quiet, emission-free backup energy.

SimpliPHI 6.6 batteries capture and store energy generated by the utility grid, solar panels, wind turbines or generators. Homeowners can tap into the stored power whenever they want – during a power outage or at times when the utility charges more for electricity. In some cases, excess power can be sold back to the utility for a bill credit or to eliminate a monthly charge altogether.

Briggs & Stratton offers convenient SimpliPHI battery backup packages that include all the necessary equipment to backup essential appliances or a whole home. By adding additional batteries, packages can be scaled to provide backup power from 10 hours to a week, depending on the homeowner's needs.

The SimpliPHI 6.6 uses advanced lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) chemistry that's been proven to be safer and less prone to thermal runaway. In fact, SimpliPHI batteries have been used around the world for more than a decade in some of the harshest environments. In 2010, the U.S. Department of Defense relied on SimpliPHI batteries to deliver mission-critical power on Forward Operating Bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Home battery energy storage systems continue to come down in price and now qualify for a 30% tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition, many states have incentives to make battery storage even more affordable. Briggs & Stratton offers several Battery Backup Packages that make choosing a system easy.

For more information and complete specifications on Briggs & Stratton home standby generators and battery systems, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com .

1This generator is rated in accordance with UL (Underwriters Laboratories) 2200 (stationary engine generator assemblies) and CSA (CanadianStandards Association) standard C22.2 No. 100-14 (motor and generators

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

