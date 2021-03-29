CLARE, Mich., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts (ABC) announced the appointment of Randy Moore to its Technical Advisory Board. Randy Moore brings over 30 years of diverse experience in such fields as aerospace, defense, medical and the energy industry. In his current role as CEO at AESir Technologies, Randy is leading the effort to develop revolutionary, high performance batteries that are safe and environmentally responsible.

Bob Galyen, Chairman of ABC's Technology Advisory board stated "I am pleased to add Randy to our advisory board for Advanced Battery Concepts. His desire to achieve excellence in performance technology driven industries will be a great asset to ABC." Dr. Edward Shaffer, CEO and Founder of ABC also had this to say, "Advanced Battery Concepts' GreenSeal® Technology is a revolutionary advancement for lead batteries. Even better, the technology has further potential in the storage industry using other chemistries. Randy's broad experience in other battery chemistries, particularly Nickel-Zinc, can help push ABC's technology into the next generation."