Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC Appoints Michael Everett as Chief Operating Officer

"We are very excited to have Michael join the team, as he brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge from within the energy storage industry," said David Barrie, Chairman of Advanced Battery Concepts' Board of Directors. "His experience working on game changing technology will be a great asset as we work with our licensees to commercialize GreenSeal® Technology."

With over 30 years of experience in a variety of technology-based industries, most recently the Sr. Vice President of engineering for Trojan Battery Company, Everett has held past senior management positions as CTO of Maxwell Technologies Inc. and Sr. Director of Engineering and Research at 3D Systems Inc. In his role prior to leaving Trojan Battery earlier this month, Everett was responsible for overseeing Trojan's product development and research activities including all technical intellectual property innovation. During his time at Trojan he also had direct responsibility for process engineering among various other responsibilities.

Everett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, SLO and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Geology and Zoology from the University of Vermont.

About Advanced Battery Concepts

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead acid battery and develop and implement a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Research & Engineering Development Centre in Michigan to broaden its technology portfolio.

