Advanced Battery Concepts Wins Defense Logistics Agency Contract to Build 2HN and 4HN Batteries for US Army Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center

The US Army has a directive to replace flooded lead-acid batteries with absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries. To help the US Army meet this need, ABC is leveraging their advanced GreenSeal® bipolar technology to produce bipolar, AGM, valve-regulated, lead-acid (VRLA) 4HN and 2HN batteries. These samples will demonstrate improved safety, power, capacity, vibration resistance and shelf life at the same cost per kilowatt hour that the Army is currently paying. Successful completion of the project could lead to a supply contract for ABC to meet the Army's annual demand of 4HN and 2HN batteries.

Dr. Ed Shaffer, CEO and Founder of ABC, commented "We are proud to help the warfighter be safer and more effective when working, using and handling batteries. These batteries will be designed for overall improved performance in a vibration resistant package that should contain the acid in the event of a puncture and continue to operate for a short duration. The lack of free acid improves soldier safety in a firefight and the continuing operation of the equipment gives them a better opportunity to respond."

Advanced Battery Concepts' GreenSeal® technology drastically simplifies lead battery manufacturing and significantly improves lead battery performance by increasing cycle life, lowering weight, reducing recharge time, improving reliability and is fully recyclable. This improvement is achieved through reduction of lead-metal content by an average of 46% and more efficient working of the active materials through innovative patented design.

About Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC

Advanced Battery Concepts LLC is a global battery technology development company based in Michigan, USA, and is the first company to successfully design a bipolar lead battery with a commercially viable manufacturing process for such batteries. Advanced Battery Concepts is currently working with existing lead acid battery producers and engaging licensees to realize the commercial potential of its technology, as well as on-going production of batteries and additional research from its Battery Engineering & Manufacturing Development Center in Michigan to continue to broaden its technology portfolio.

