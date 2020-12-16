Advanced Bifurcation Systems Announces First Closing of Series A Financing

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Bifurcation Systems, Inc. (ABS), a Livermore, CA-based maker of the ABS System, a proprietary stent delivery system that is specifically designed to efficiently treat coronary bifurcation lesions, is pleased to announce the first closing of an $11 million Series A equity financing. The round was led by Cedars-Sinai, an internationally renowned academic medical center, and by a leading medical device manufacturer.

Founded by cardiologist Dr. Mehran Khorsandi and medical devices engineer Henry Bourang, ABS is positioned to solve one of the most technically challenging problems – the treatment of coronary bifurcation lesions - that has eluded the medical device world since coronary stents were first implanted in humans in 1986. Coronary bifurcation lesions are prevalent in about 30% of Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting procedures and about 20% of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention procedures. Patients confronting coronary bifurcation lesions are currently left with only two options: either complex stenting procedures with suboptimal and unpredictable results, or higher risk and more expensive, open-heart surgery.