Advanced Bifurcation Systems Inc. Acquires Svelte Medical Systems, Inc.

LIVERMORE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Bifurcation Systems Inc. ("ABS"), a leader in innovative solutions for bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasty, today announced that it has recently acquired all assets of Svelte Medical Systems, Inc. ("Svelte").

The acquired portfolio includes Svelte's drug-eluting coronary stents, all intellectual property, and the related comprehensive set of US and international regulatory approvals and filings: U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Premarket Approval ("PMA"); Europe (CE Mark); and Japan (PMDA).

This acquisition places ABS in a small group of select global companies possessing an FDA-approved drug eluting coronary stent. Combined with ABS's innovative platform (for which ABS was awarded FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation), the acquisition will accelerate ABS's development pathway for its bifurcation-focused technology platform and materially strengthen ABS's presence in the global interventional cardiology market.

"As we advance our mission to transform the treatment of coronary bifurcation lesions, this acquisition will expand our commercial portfolio and represents a pivotal strategic milestone," said Mehran Khorsandi, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABS. "Our technology is designed to address the complexities of coronary bifurcation disease through a simplified, reproducible, and anatomy-preserving approach that overcomes limitations of current techniques. It's devised to improve procedural efficiency and clinical outcomes, while reducing the need for repeat interventions and more invasive surgical procedures."

For more information about Advanced Bifurcation Systems and its revolutionary approach to coronary artery bifurcation stenting, visit www.advancedbifurcation.com.

Contacts:

Advanced Bifurcation Systems, Inc.

Mehran Khorsandi, MD

Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

Henry Bourang

President & COO

[email protected]



Ken Richards

CAO/CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Bifurcation Systems