Advanced BioCatalytics Is Pleased to Announce the Commercial Release of BioSS® RL, Our New Rhamnolipid Based Surfactant and Part of our Fermactants™ Product Line

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioCatalytics ("ABC") announces the commercial release of BioSS® RL, a new bio-based surfactant made entirely from microbiology. BioSS® RL has excellent wetting and foaming characteristics, making it an ideal surfactant for creating greener household and industrial cleaners, or for agricultural use. Some of the key benefits include:

Contains no 1,4 dioxane

Completely bio-based and contains no petrochemicals

Fermented from recycled organic materials, not from virgin palm kernel oil that is associated with the deforestation of tropical rainforests

Very small carbon footprint due to ABC's GlucoSpike ® surfactant synergist technology

surfactant synergist technology More cost competitive than pharmaceutical grade glycolipids.

BioSS® RL is the result of close collaboration between the Carl Podella and the core R&D team at ABC, and Dr. Wenjie Xia, a consultant for ABC and professor at Nankai University. "We are very excited to bring this new high-performing bio-based material to the market. We have worked hard to bring the commercial price point down to a point where this new material can be cost competitive for household cleaners and industrial chemical markets" says Carl Podella, EVP of R&D at ABC.

BioSS® RL joints our growing family of Fermactants™, surfactants made entirely from microbiology. Our GlucoSpike® product was released last year and carries the EPA Safer Choice certification. It is registered at cleangredients.org and with Chemspec marketplace, both organizations committed to greener, sustainable chemistry. ABC has plans to release additional Fermactants™ in the near future.

Samples can be requested by sending a sample request to [email protected]

About Advanced BioCatalytics:

Advanced BioCatalytics is an industrial biotechnology company that leverages its innovative Fermactant technology for applications in the Oil & Gas, Cleaning, Agriculture, and Wastewater markets. These products have demonstrated the ability to be highly cost-effective, without depending on harmful chemistries such as caustics, acids or dangerous solvents, which can be harmful to the user and/or the environment. Advanced BioCatalytics was founded in 1996 and we are excited to be introducing a new technology that will change the future performance, and cost, of the world's cleaning products.

