Advanced BioCatalytics Receives EPA Safer Choice Approval for Eco-Friendly Co-Surfactant

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioCatalytics (ABC) is proud to announce that Glucospike® has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice Program. The federal program recognizes products which have met standards for human and environmental safety.

Glucospike® is one of several products in ABC's new line of Fermactants™. Fermactants™ are ABC surfactants which are made entirely from microbiology-based surface-active agents. This technology is an alternative to using petrochemicals based on non-sustainable fossil fuels, or plant-based chemistry, which has contributed to de-forestation and has had negative impacts on biodiversity.

"At ABC we have been building surfactant-based applications, based on fermentation of microorganisms for over 20 years. We have decided to productize some of our key raw materials and make them available to formulators. We believe the industrial chemical market is finally ready for some truly sustainable chemistry. 'Green' chemistry is often a misused or misunderstood term. We like to say there are at least 50 shades of green and our new Fermactant™ series of surfactants can be considered ultra-green," says Chris Harano, ABC's President.

To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. The Safer Choice program currently partners with about 500 formulator-manufacturer partners who make more than 2,000 Safer Choice-certified products for both retail and institutional customers. You can find GLUCOSPIKE® listed on CleanGredients – a registry of Safer Choice approved products.

Glucospike® is a powerful tool for formulators looking to reduce surfactant costs and improve cleaning performance in cleaning formulations.

Advanced BioCatalytics is an industrial biotechnology company that leverages its innovative FermactantÔ technology for applications in the Oil & Gas, Cleaning, Agriculture, and Wastewater markets. These products have demonstrated the ability to be highly cost-effective, without depending on harmful chemistries such as caustics, acids or dangerous solvents, which can be harmful to the user and/or the environment. Advanced BioCatalytics was founded in 1996 and we are excited to be introducing a new technology that will change the future performance, and cost, of the world's cleaning products.

