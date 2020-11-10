Advanced BioCatalytics Releases New Bio-Surfactant BioSS™ SL

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioCatalytics (ABC) is pleased to announce the release of BioSS™ SL, a sophorolipid based surfactant used in the cleaning industry. BioSS™ SL is one of several products in ABC's new line of Fermactants. Fermactants are ABC's surfactant material which are made entirely from microbiology.

BioSS™ SL is a non-ionic surfactant and unique blend of sophorolipids engineered to bring the cost point of this type of material down to levels which can be competitive and commercially viable for industrial chemical applications. Sophorolipids represent one segment of the emerging glycolipid market for surfactants however their adoption has been slow due to relatively high costs. Bringing the cost down is a critical factor in rolling out this new, eco-friendly bio-based chemistry that can be produced without the use of palm oil and is free from 1,4 dioxane.

We encourage chemical formulators to contact ABC and request a sample. ABC is dedicated to doing our part in moving the chemical industry away from dependence on petrochemicals, or plant-based surfactants that are causing damage to sensitive rain forests or negatively impacting bio-diversity. For over 25 years ABC has been focused on chemistry derived from microbiology.

About Advanced BioCatalytics:

Advanced BioCatalytics is an industrial biotechnology company that leverages its innovative Fermactant technology for applications in the Oil & Gas, Cleaning, Agriculture, and Wastewater markets. These products have demonstrated the ability to be highly cost-effective, without depending on harmful chemistries such as caustics, acids or dangerous solvents, which can be harmful to the user and/or the environment. Advanced BioCatalytics was founded in 1996 and we are excited to be introducing a new technology that will change the future performance, and cost, of the world's cleaning products.

