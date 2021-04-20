Advanced Biomatrix Launches CytoSoft® T-Flasks to Revolutionize Cell Culture

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced BioMatrix launches CytoSoft® T-25 and T-75 Flasks to completely upend traditional cell culture and cell expansion. CytoSoft® flasks contain a thin layer of biocompatible silicone formulated to a specific stiffness including 0.2, 0.5, 2, 8, 16, 32, and 64 kPa. This range of stiffness mimics the human body – from the softness of the brain to the hardness of cartilage.

CytoSoft® Physiological Range CytoSoft® T-25 Flasks

Advanced BioMatrix has been selling CytoSoft® 6, 24 and 96-well plates, but the increased surface area of the new T-25 and T-75 flasks allows for greater cell expansion and passaging on an in vivo-like substrate.

Researchers are moving away from traditional plastic plates, and towards physiologically relevant substrates, like CytoSoft® cultureware. The silicone surfaces of the CytoSoft® products have been functionalized for adherence of a wide range of extracellular matrices for optimal cell growth and conditions.

"CytoSoft products, elastic modulus cultureware, provide an innovative tool to analyze the effect of matrix stiffness and rigidity on regulating cellular behavior. Knowing your cells grow best on an 8 kPa surface, for example, means nothing if researchers continue to passage cells on traditional polystyrene cultureware." – Dave Bagley, President of Advanced BioMatrix.

The CytoSoft® technology uses a specially formulated biocompatible silicone. Silicone was chosen over traditional polyacrylamide for many reasons, including:

Longer shelf-life Stiffness does not significantly change over time Accurate stiffness measurements for each lot Ships immediately (not made-to-order)

Revolutionize your cell culture and grow cells on a familiar surface by using CytoSoft® T-25 and CytoSoft® T-75 flasks.

About Advanced BioMatrix

Advanced BioMatrix is a leader in the life science of three dimensional (3D) applications for tissue culture, cell assay, and cell proliferation. Advanced BioMatrix materials are recognized as the standard for purity, functionality, and consistency. Products include purified extracellular matrix proteins, plates of varying rigidity, bioinks for 3D bioprinting and other cell culture reagents. Learn more at https://www.AdvancedBioMatrix.com.

