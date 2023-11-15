Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. announces integration of its mobile, wireless 24-channel EEG system with the Stratus EEG™ cloud-based software for seizure and epilepsy monitoring

CARLSBAD, Calif. and DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. today announced integration of its mobile, wireless 24-channel EEG system with the Stratus EEG cloud-based clinical software platform for home or hospital seizure monitoring. ABM pioneered the development of lightweight, easy-to-use systems for acquisition and analysis of EEG, ECG, EMG, and other physiological signals. ABM systems have been successfully deployed in 50+ clinical trials and research programs with more than 20,000 participants worldwide.

Stratus pioneered true cloud-based EEG software that manages the full range of modalities including routine, EMU, ICU, NICU, and ambulatory video EEG. The software enhances the entire clinical workflow and enables providers to access and report on EEG data from anywhere at any time. Stratus is a leader in advancing access to high quality neurodiagnostic data and their software is used by more than 400 healthcare systems worldwide.

"We are excited to expand our product capabilities integrating our FDA-cleared EEG acquisition system with the state-of-the-art Stratus software solution," Chris Berka, CEO of Advanced Brain Monitoring commented. "We can now support neurologists and epileptologists monitoring epilepsy in inpatient, ambulatory settings and expand our services for clinical trials and research studies that require epilepsy evaluation and treatment outcome assessments."

"Stratus EEG is thrilled to partner with ABM by adding our best-in-class software to ABM's unique EEG hardware solution," said Charlie Alvarez, CEO of Stratus. "Stratus is especially enthused about the value proposition to clinical trials and research studies. We have seen tremendous growth in this segment and a Stratus EEG/ ABM solution offers a simple and unique way for clinicians to provide decentralized clinical trials."

Stratus' expertise in scaling clinical EEG and assessing seizures and other EEG abnormalities will also be valuable in enhancing ABM's NIH-funded research programs including longitudinal studies on neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's, Lewy Body, and Parkinson's dementias. This project, funded by the NIA since 2017 provides a rich source of EEG data from early-stage patients with mild cognitive impairment, follows the trajectory into dementia and provides a large database of matched healthy controls, all studied at one-year intervals. Understanding the contribution of sub-clinical seizures or epileptiform activity in association with dementia progression is an important research area offering significant opportunities for the Stratus collaboration.

About ABM

Advanced Brain Monitoring is a neurodiagnostics company internationally recognized as a pioneer in products and services designed to assess sleep, neurological and psychiatric disorders. ABM's products are used by clinicians, researchers and in clinical trials to acquire and interpret brain and physiological function with applications in early detection of neurodegenerative disease and quantifying treatment outcomes. ABM's large normative EEG databases, proprietary AI Machine Learning algorithms and extensive biomarker libraries support drug discovery, mapping disease trajectories and optimizing treatment protocols. ABM technologies are designed to accelerate progress towards precision medicine for the brain. To learn more, visit www.advancedbrainmonitoring.com.

About Stratus

Stratus is the nation's leading provider of EEG solutions and has served more than 100,000 patients across the U.S. The company offers technology, services, and proprietary software solutions to help neurologists diagnose their patients with epilepsy and other seizure-like disorders accurately and quickly. Stratus's core services include in-home Video EEG and electrocardiograms, remote patient monitoring, and centralized and decentralized clinical trial EEGs. Additionally, the company's R&D division holds the world's largest database of de-identified EEG recordings and is applying machine learning to improve the overall quality and efficiency of EEG testing. To learn more, visit www.stratusneuro.com.

