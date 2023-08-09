Advanced building materials market to grow by USD 17,001.89 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by increase in number of smart cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced building materials market is set to grow by USD 17,001.89 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The advanced building materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., APV Engineered Coatings LLC, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The advanced building materials market report covers the following areas:

The advanced building materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in the number of smart cities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the uncertain macroeconomic conditions will hamper the market growth.

Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Drivers

The increase in the number of smart cities drives the advanced building materials market growth. Currently, countries focus on creating new smart cities to accommodate the increasing urban population, and these cities provide smarter solutions that can be deployed to reduce the straining effects of the increasing urban population and introduce energy-efficient road networks.

Such expansion and development of cities and infrastructure pose strong demand for advanced building materials. Hence, the growing smart cities boost the growth of the advanced building materials market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Uncertain macroeconomic conditions challenge the advanced building materials market growth. Global and regional macroeconomic conditions such as interest rates, GDP growth, inflation, and government spending highly affect the construction industry.

Furthermore, the global and regional economies have been undergoing a period of moderate to slow growth and unprecedented volatility, which harms the industry. But growing uncertainty regarding economic growth has depressed FDIs and delayed government subsidies. This leads to delayed or canceled projects. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the advanced building materials market during the forecast period.

Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Advanced Cement And Concrete



Cross-laminated Timber



Sealants



Structural Insulated Panel



Others

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the advanced cement and concrete segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to save carbon emissions and increase the durability of infrastructure, governments and organizations across the world support the use of modern cement and concrete. Moreover, the introduction of innovative cement and concrete products has been prompted by the demand for high-performance, sustainable construction solutions. Hence, such factors boost the advanced cement and concrete segment of the advanced building materials market during the forecast period.

Advanced Building Materials Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced building materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced building materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced building materials market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced building materials market vendors

Advanced Building Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,001.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., APV Engineered Coatings LLC, BASF SE, Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Knauf Digital GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

