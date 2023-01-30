Advanced building materials market to Reach $ 1,11,648.70 million, Globally, by 2031 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Growth of global construction industry is one of the major driving factors of the market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Advanced Building Materials Market by Type (Green materials and Technically advanced), by Material (Advanced cement and concrete, Cross laminated timber, Structural insulated panel, Sealants, and Other), by Application (Building construction, and Infrastructure), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" According to the report, the global advanced building material industry generated $56,736.47 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 1,11,648.70 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.



Download Free Sample Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16871

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increase in government expenditure for infrastructural development, such as the improvement of existing roads, bridges, ports, and airports increases the demand for conventional and advanced building materials. On the other hand, high prices of advanced building materials can restrain the growth of the market. However, demand for environment friendly construction materials is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Reduced construction activities during lockdowns, lowered the demand for construction materials, thus negatively impacting the growth of the advanced building materials industry.

Disruptions in the supply chain and restrictions on manufacturing activities also hampered the advanced building materials market.

The technically advanced segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period -

By type, the technically advanced segment held the major share in 2021, holding around four-fifth of the global advanced building materials market revenue. The green materials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Green building materials are environment-friendly, leading to reduced negative impact of construction on environment.



Buy this Research Report @ https://bit.ly/3Hi3ybx

The advanced cement & concrete segment held the largest market share during the forecast period-

By material, the advanced cement & concrete segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global advanced building materials market revenue. The sealants segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to extensive use of sealant to block the passage of fluids through openings in walls, corner passage, in a constructed building/ infrastructure.

The building construction segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period-

By application, the building construction segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global advanced building materials market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The infrastructure segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid growth of building construction industry in Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global advanced building materials market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and development in infrastructure of Asia-Pacific have propelled the market growth.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16871



Leading Market Players-

APV Engineered Coatings Inc.

BASF SE

Cemex

DowDupont Inc.

Kingspan Group Plc

Knauf Gips KG

Oerlikon Balzers Coating India Limited

PPG Industries Inc.

Saint-Gobain group

Sherwin-Williams Company

The report analyzes these key players in the global advanced building materials market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Trending Reports in Advanced Building Materials Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Structural Insulated Panels Market is projected to reach $786.6 million by 2030



Ready-Mix Concrete Market is projected to reach $704.2 billion by 2030

Modular Construction Market growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026

Self-Healing Concrete Market growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Zero Energy Buildings Market projected to reach $403 billion by 2031



Green Cement and Concrete Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031



Precast Concrete Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research