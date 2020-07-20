ADVANCED BUSINESS COMPUTERS OF AMERICA, INC. (ABCoA) Is Pleased to Announce the Integration with Allegro Lending Suite, from ILT's Direct Lending System, and Deal Pack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Business Computers of America, the leading provider of software with real-time accounting for subprime finance companies, auto finance companies, independent car dealers, and the BHPH / LHPH industry has completed its latest release integrating Allegro Lending Suite with its industry leading DMS software, Deal Pack.

"At ABCoA, we believe integrations help to create an even more complete solution for our customers," stated ABCoA's President, Jonathan Hedy. "The Allegro platform was designed by a team with extensive experience in indirect lending. Our integration provides a seamless integration into Deal Pack's application to complete the ecosystem."

Regarding the integration, Will McGregor, President and CEO of ILT said, "The ultimate objective of all product development at ILT is maximizing the efficiency of the lending process for all our lender clients. Automated transfer of loan data from our systems to their core data management systems enhances the efficiency of our products and helps us achieve that overall goal. Much of our recent growth has been in the subprime segment, and our clients specializing in this market are particularly interested in increased efficiencies. That's why we are so pleased to complete the link with Deal Pack."

About Advanced Business Computers of America, Inc. (ABCoA, Inc.)

Advanced Business Computers of America Inc. develops and supports end-to-end software solutions for the subprime automotive and finance industry. Since 1983, Advanced Business Computers of America has helped automotive dealerships and finance companies eliminate duplication, remain compliant, and achieve success with dependable, all-in-one software and white glove service and support. Deal Pack® is a product of Advanced Business Computers of America, (ABCoA), a privately-owned, Jacksonville, Florida-based company. Visit www.abcoa.com / www.dealpack.com for more information about ABCoA Deal Pack, or please call 800.536.5832.

Media contact: Evelyn "Evie" Hedy [email protected] 904.354.2073

About Integrated Lending Technologies, LLC (ILT)

Integrated Lending Technologies, LLC offers innovative technology solutions and consulting services for the lending industry. ILT has extensive experience customizing integrations with lenders' host or core management systems. All funded loan data can be transferred automatically from Allegro Lending Suite into the core system eliminating the need for manual input. Allegro™ Lending Suite is a product of Integrated Lending Technologies (ILT), a limited liability company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Visit allegroloan.com / 801.581.9500 / [email protected]

