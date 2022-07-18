Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Witnesses Emergence of Amphenol Corp. and Asahi Kasei Corporation as Key Market Contributors -Technavio

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Segmentation Insights

Revenue-Generating Segment Insights

Fitting

Wall-mount: The wall-mount fitting segment held the largest advanced CO2 sensors market share in 2019. The segment will continue to account for the highest market revenue throughout the forecast period. The wall-mount advanced CO2 sensors are used in specific areas such as conference rooms, classrooms, and meeting halls. The adoption of CO2 sensors in homes, offices, and schools is expected to fuel the growth of the wall-mount segment in the advanced carbon dioxide sensors market in the coming years.

Retrofit

Regional Opportunities

Geography

North America : 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing applications of advanced CO2 sensors will facilitate the advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth in North America over the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



South America

Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution and Regional Insights as you Request for Sample Report

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Market Players Covered in the Report are:

Amphenol Corp. : The company, offers different varieties of CO2 sensors such as CO2 Sensor Module, Dual Channel CO2 Sensor Module, and Miniature CO2 Sensor Modules series.

: The company, offers different varieties of CO2 sensors such as CO2 Sensor Module, Dual Channel CO2 Sensor Module, and Miniature CO2 Sensor Modules series. Asahi Kasei Corporation : The company manufactures different variants of CO2 sensors including IoT connected IAQ monitor, Battery powered and IoT connected IAQ Monitor, Miniature, low power sensor for CO2 sensing, Advanced onBoard design for HVAC applications, and more.

: The company manufactures different variants of CO2 sensors including IoT connected IAQ monitor, Battery powered and IoT connected IAQ Monitor, Miniature, low power sensor for CO2 sensing, Advanced onBoard design for HVAC applications, and more. Digital Control Systems Inc. : The company offers CO2 Sensors which are used in HVAC and Greenhouse Industries, Incubators, and environmental rooms.

: The company offers CO2 Sensors which are used in HVAC and Greenhouse Industries, Incubators, and environmental rooms. E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H : The company offers a Room wireless transmitter for temperature, humidity and CO2, Modular Wireless Transmitter for Temperature, Humidity and CO2, and Base Station.

: The company offers a Room wireless transmitter for temperature, humidity and CO2, Modular Wireless Transmitter for Temperature, Humidity and CO2, and Base Station. Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS): The company offers a different range of CO2 sensors such as Low power sensors, High-speed sensors, Robust Sensors, and Evaluation Kits.

Some other dominant players covered in the report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Vaisala Oyj

Want to know about the product offering and strategic initiatives from contributing vendors, Download PDF Sample

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The advanced carbon dioxide (co2) sensors market report covers the following areas:

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Got more queries? Have all your questions answered with the report with this Sample PDF

Advanced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.04% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 56.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.90 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Digital Control Systems Inc., E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, SICK AG, Siemens AG, and Vaisala Oyj Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

NDIR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Fitting

Market segments

Comparison by Fitting

Wall-mount - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retrofit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Fitting

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amphenol Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Digital Control Systems Inc.

E + E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd (GSS)

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Vaisala Oyj

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

