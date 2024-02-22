Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market size to grow by USD 283.27 million between 2022 - 2027, Major Innovations and Key Vendor Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 283.27 million. Key Companies in the advanced carbon dioxide sensors market include Aeroqual Ltd., Airtest Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Amphenol Corp., Asahi Kasei Corp., Digital Control Systems Inc., E E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Controls International Plc, NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., RKI Instruments Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, Trane Technologies plc, Trolex Ltd., Vaisala Oyj, Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co. Ltd. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Global Advanced Carbon Dioxide Sensors Market 2023-2027

The proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors drives market growth. Traditional carbon dioxide sensors available in the market lack the efficiency to track the composition of carbon dioxide sensors that can be used underwater as submersible sensors to measure the levels of carbon dioxide and other gases in any given water body.

The interoperability problem is a major challenge hindering the market growth during the forecast period. As the new equipment may not be compatible with existing lighting, heat pumps, or other systems it can lead to f interoperability between hardware components when installing advanced CO2 sensors in buildings and building automation solutions. Furthermore, these interoperability issues in older buildings like government buildings can hinder the development of technology and product upgrades across the building automation and control systems sector. Additionally, several market players offer products that cannot be utilized with another company's products. Hence, such issues can negatively impact the end-user as they have to depend on a particular market player which can cost them a huge amount of money.

The advanced carbon dioxide sensors market is segmented by Product (NDIR and Chemical ), Fitting (Wall-mount and Retrofit ), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The NDIR segment will be significant during the forecast period. These sensors are commonly used for advanced CO2 sensing. More durability and stability than chemical carbon dioxide sensors can be observed in the market. Additionally, carbon dioxide gas can be measured through IR techniques, and due to the long lifespan, stability, and high humidity and dirt-withstanding nature of NDIR sensors, they are preferred over chemical sensors.

North America will contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating pollution levels and stringent environmental regulations set by governments worldwide. The market thrives particularly in emerging economies where rapid industrialization exacerbates pollution concerns. With increasing industrial production and urbanization, the demand for building automation systems incorporating NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) and chemical sensors is on the rise. Environmental experts emphasize the urgency to combat pollution, especially water pollution, spurring the adoption of submersible CO2 sensors. Wall-mount and retrofit fittings cater to diverse market needs, addressing challenges posed by population density and human waste. Amidst these trends, governments play a crucial role in promoting sustainable solutions to mitigate environmental impact.

The industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the burgeoning demand for smart homes and energy-efficient solutions. Interoperability among hardware components, including lighting systems and heat pumps, is crucial for seamless integration into modern households. Product upgrades cater to diverse market segmentation, from institutional use in classrooms where teachers rely on moisture control for enhanced air quality preservation to reduce absenteeism and boost student performance. These sensors monitor toxic CO2 levels, aiding in greenhouse gas emissions reduction. With a focus on innovation, the market continues to expand its market share, offering solutions that not only restrain CO2 levels but also contribute to energy savings and overall environmental sustainability.

The industry is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing concerns about environmental sustainability and indoor air quality. These sensors offer unmatched durability and stability, crucial for long-term monitoring. Their ability to detect infrared radiation accurately makes them indispensable in various applications, from monitoring oil and gas production facilities to enhancing safety in drilling activities. In the commercial sector, they're vital for optimizing HVAC systems in conference rooms and meeting halls, ensuring a comfortable and healthy environment. The market is segmented into wall-mount and retrofit segments, catering to diverse customer landscapes. Understanding the adoption lifecycle is pivotal, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage, considering factors like purchase criteria and price sensitivity.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

